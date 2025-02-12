Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL offseason primer: Defense is a need, but Tee Higgins is the big question

2024 season: 9-8, third in AFC North, missed playoffs

Overview: It was an organizational failure for the Cincinnati Bengals to miss the playoffs.

Joe Burrow was an MVP finalist. It's hard to miss the playoffs when your quarterback plays at that level, but the Bengals did it.

The biggest culprit was a defense that fell apart under coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Bengals fired Anarumo and hired Al Golden, who was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator last season. That was probably a necessary step, but a talent infusion is needed too.

The Bengals have mismanaged the receiver position when it comes to contracts. Somehow they didn't get Ja'Marr Chase signed to a big extension before last season, then Chase won the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. It will cost the Bengals more to re-sign Chase now. And Tee Higgins had a big year on the franchise tag, which could lead to him being the highest paid player in free agency this offseason. Given the frugality of Bengals ownership, it seems unlikely Cincinnati will pay him. It's a huge decision for the franchise. Having Higgins walk would be a big blow to the offense.

In many ways the 2024 season was horrendous for the Bengals, wasting a year of Burrow's prime, and the offseason won't be easy.

Key free agents

WR Tee HigginsCB Mike HiltonDT B.J. HillDE Joseph OssaiTE Mike Gesicki

Who's in/out: Are the Bengals going to spend? Probably not. That would mean Higgins is gone. We'll see if Cincinnati actually pays top dollar for two elite receivers. Hilton and Hill are aging and could be on the way out too, depending on the price. Gesicki might return after looking like a good fit in the Bengals' offense. They'll need some receiving options if Higgins leaves.

Key free-agent needs

Defensive lineReceiverSafety

Why the holes? The Bengals have Trey Hendrickson on defense and not too much else. They could use a talent infusion on all three levels. Receiver will be fine if Higgins returns, but it doesn't seem like the Bengals' MO to pay two receivers huge contracts.

Do they have the money?

The Bengals have the flexibility to bring Higgins back. They have a projected $44 million in salary-cap space as the offseason starts, according to Spotrac. Don't forget that they need to address the Ja'Marr Chase situation after botching it last year.

Notable potential cuts

DE Sam HubbardG Alex CappaDT Sheldon Rankins

Why they might be gone: Hubbard has battled injuries and as he's about to turn 30, he could be a cap-saving cut. Cappa and Rankins are coming off horrible seasons and are easy candidates to be let go in hopes of finding upgrades this offseason.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 17 2nd round: No. 493rd round: No. 814th round5th round6th round

Good draft fit

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Why him? If Nolen lasts to No. 17, it would be a great fit of talent and need for Cincinnati. The Bengals need talent in the middle of the defense and Nolen can provide that. It won't be easy to rebuild this defense, but a potential difference-maker at defensive tackle would be a good start.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

At some point, the Bengals are going to want to take the necessary steps to ensure that Joe Burrow does not finish his career as the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. He was taken down another 48 times last season, which is not ideal. Aside from protection, this is not actually a team that needs to move the needle so much as it needs to simply keep the needle buried in the red. Let's find a way to make things work long-term with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. If that happens, Cincinnati's offense should remain an upper-tier fantasy machine. —Andy Behrens