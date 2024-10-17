National

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard reportedly out indefinitely with knee inflammation

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will begin the season without Kawhi Leonard. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Leonard is expected to be sidelined to start the NBA season with knee inflammation, and will be out an indefinite period of time.

This story will be updated.

0

Most Read