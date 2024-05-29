Coaches on the hot seat and 'pre-fired' coaches in 2024 with ESPN's Kevin Clark | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.

(3:10) - Nico Collins gets PAID... is he now clearly WR1 in Houston?

(8:40) - Who's getting paid next? + Why Dak Prescott could get astronomical deal if he his free agency

(15:30) - Identifying the coaches on the hot seat and 'pre-fired' coaches in 2024

(15:45) - Mike McCarthy: He's basically 'pre-fired' and it's not his fault

(20:40) - Dennis Allen: Should he have been fired after Winston debacle?

(25:30) - Matt Eberflus + Robert Saleh: Both have pass/fails assignments this season

(34:45) - Zac Taylor: Why he is likely very safe in Cincy

(35:20) - Nick Sirianni: He is on the hottest of hot seats in Philly

(41:20) - Doug Pederson: He will be the scapegoat in Jacksonville this year

(49:15) - Brian Daboll: He could have longer leash than you think

(54:20) - Who could be 'one and done' candidates

(1:02:45) - Head coach candidates to keep in mind next offseason

