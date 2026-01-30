Coast Guard launches search and rescue operation for fishing boat off Massachusetts

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday found debris and a body after launching a search for a fishing vessel in distress off Massachusetts.

The search began after the Coast Guard said it received an emergency alert from the 72-foot fishing vessel Lily Jean early Friday located about 25 miles off Cape Ann. It is unclear how many people were on the vessel.

The Coast Guard said it tried unsuccessfully to contact the vessel and then launched a search that included an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, a small boat crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Thunder Bay.

They found a debris field and recovered one person from the water who was unresponsive. They also found an empty life raft.

