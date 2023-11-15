College Football Playoff: Georgia moves to No. 1 ahead of Ohio State

Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Bulldogs' big 52-17 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night moved Georgia from No. 2 ahead of Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 2 despite a big win over Michigan State while the rest of the top five was unchanged with Michigan, Florida State and Washington filling out the other three spots.

The Buckeyes had taken the top spot in the first two sets of rankings thanks to wins over Penn State and Notre Dame. But Georgia now boasts the best two wins of any of the five undefeated Power Five teams with their victories over the Rebels and Missouri over the last two weeks.

Ole Miss dropped from No. 9 to No. 13 after the loss. Missouri moved up five spots to No. 9 after a dominating win over Tennessee.

Penn State, meanwhile, is a spot ahead of Ole Miss and Notre Dame is at No. 19.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Missouri (8-2)

10. Louisville (9-1)

11. Oregon State (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Iowa (8-2)

17. Arizona (7-3)

18. Tennessee (7-3)

19. Notre Dame (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

21. Kansas State (7-3)

22. Utah (7-3)

23. Oklahoma State (7-3)

24. Tulane (9-1)

25. Kansas (7-3)