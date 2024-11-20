College Football Playoff rankings: Boise State moves ahead of BYU and into a first-round bye

Boise State jumped ahead of BYU in the third College Football Playoff rankings of 2024.

The Broncos moved up to No. 12 and the Cougars fell eight spots to No. 14 after losing to Kansas on Saturday night. Since Boise State is in front of BYU, the Broncos are the provisional No. 4 seed in the playoff with two weeks to go in the regular season.

First-round byes

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Miami

4. Boise State

First-round matchups

No. 12 BYU at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Georgia at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

Top 25

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (9-1)

3. Texas (9-1)

4. Penn State (9-1)

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Alabama (8-2)

8. Miami (9-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-2)

10. Georgia (8-2)

11. Tennessee (8-2)

12. Boise State (9-1)

13. SMU (9-1)

14. BYU (9-1)

15. Texas A&M (8-2)

16. Colorado (8-2)

17. Clemson (8-2)

18. South Carolina (7-3)

19. Army (9-0)

20. Tulane (9-2)

21. Arizona State (8-2)

22. Iowa State (8-2)

23. Missouri (7-3)

24. UNLV (8-2)

25. Illinois (7-3)