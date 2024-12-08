College Football Playoff bracket REVEALED + selection day winners & losers | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

The College Football Playoff bracket is SET. After weeks of speculation, the world knows what the first-ever 12-team playoff looks like, but it’s far from a perfect system. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the final rankings and share what things the committee got right and which were wrong. Was the decision to include SMU instead of Alabama a statement that strength of schedule doesn’t matter anymore? And should conference champions receive bids instead of byes to make the bracket more balanced?

The trio breaks down which teams were the biggest winners and losers of selection day and who has the best and worst paths to the championship. Penn State has an ideal path with only Clemson and Boise State in their way, meanwhile, Tennessee got unlucky as they must take on Ohio State.

Caroline, Fitz & Adam make early predictions for which team will win it all and evaluate which of the quarterbacks in the playoffs they truly trust to lead their teams to victory.

(0:37) CFP bracket instant reactions

(2:41) Should Alabama or SMU be in playoffs?

(10:19) Conference champions should earn bids, not byes

(21:17) Which team has the best path?

(24:45) Which team has the worst path?

(33:44) Who will win the College Football Playoff?

(37:04) Which QBs can be trusted in playoffs?

(47:07) Who is the most unexpected champion?

