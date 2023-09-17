Colorado's Shilo Sanders scores first against Colorado State with 80-yard pick-six

The first touchdown in the Rocky Mountain Showdown was scored by a Sanders. But not the one you would expect.

Safety Shilo Sanders struck first for Colorado with an 80-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Sanders jumped the route as Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw the ball and then raced his way to the end zone.

You can see Sanders start to high-step like his dad used to do around midfield before realizing he needed to keep sprinting to the end zone. That was a good decision as he almost got caught from behind.

It's Shilo's first touchdown as a member of the Buffaloes. He and brother Shedeur transferred to Colorado when Deion was hired as the team's head coach at the end of the 2022 season.

The game between the Buffaloes and Rams became must-see television earlier in the week with the way that Colorado responded to comments made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell earlier in the week about how his team was tired of the hype around the Buffaloes. Deion Sanders used Norvell's comments as a rallying cry and the two teams confronted each other on the field during pregame warmups.