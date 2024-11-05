National

Commanders acquire four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore from Saints

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUSIANA - OCTOBER 17: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans reacts as he poses for a picture as he stretches prior to an NFL Football game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Lousiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are beefing up. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they've acquire four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

The Commanders are 7-2 and currently at the top of the NFC East.

This story will be updated.

