Connecticut police officer hugs supporters, appears in court in fatal shooting of Black man

HARTFORD, Conn. — A white police officer in Connecticut who repeatedly shot a Black man suffering a mental health crisis while his colleagues tried to defuse the situation made his first court appearance Friday on a manslaughter charge.

Joseph Magnano did not speak during the brief hearing in Superior Court. He later hugged officers who showed up to support him.

Magnano was fired by the Hartford mayor after the fatal shooting of Steven Jones on Feb. 27. The shooting drew wide public outcry and questions about the police department's policies when responding to people in mental distress.

Jones, 55, who had a history of mental illness, was holding a large knife on a city street when officers arrived on that winter day.

Police body camera video shows three officers, over several minutes, repeatedly telling Jones to drop a knife. The officers also tell him they’re there to help.

“Steve, you’re OK. We’re going to make sure you’re OK,” Officer James Prignano says. “Just drop the knife. We’re going to go talk to somebody, OK?”

Jones can’t be heard saying anything in the videos.

About 12 minutes after the 911 call, Magnano arrives, draws his pistol and shouts at Jones to drop the knife, telling him, “You’re going to get shot.” A woman is heard screaming, “Don’t shoot him!”

The videos show Prignano motioning at Magnano, appearing to tell him to back away. As Jones slowly walks toward Magnano, the officer gives a final warning before shooting at him nine times. Jones died at a hospital four days later.

Connecticut Inspector General Eliot Prescott said an investigation found Magnano “failed to make reasonable attempts to use non-lethal force” and that Jones was not an imminent threat.

“To the extent Magnano subjectively believed that Jones posed a risk of serious physical injuries to bystanders in the area, Magnano made no effort to move bystanders out of any perceived harm’s way,” the arrest warrant noted.

In his own incident report, Magnano said he was “fearful of Jones making a sudden lunge towards either an officer or citizen.”

James Rutkauski, president of the local police union, said Magnano was defending himself and other officers. He said the shooting was justified and that Magnano's arrest has shaken the department and should concern citizens.

“This warrant is an absolute attack on the foundation of justice and the constitutional rights of every citizen,” Rutkauski said after the hearing.

Asked how Magnano was doing, Rutkauski said, “He’s 23. He’s a mess. They told him he was a criminal for doing what he was trained to do.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Jones’ family, has a different opinion.

“Stevie was in the middle of a mental health crisis, and instead of receiving the care he needed, he was shot nine times,” Crump said at the time of Magnano's arrest.

More than 60 police officers gathered outside the courthouse to support Magnano. A handful of Jones’ supporters, including local NAACP officials. also went to court. Jones’ relatives did not attend.

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