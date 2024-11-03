Countdown to Election Day: How Harris, Trump and their running mates are spending the final days of the campaign

With just days remaining until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a final push to win over undecided voters across swing states.

Both campaigns are concentrating resources in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia — each of which is poised to play a decisive role in the election's outcome.

Here’s a breakdown of each candidate's and their running mates' schedules in the campaign's final days.

Kamala Harris’s last stops

The Democratic nominee, fresh from a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, is ramping up outreach efforts targeting women, first-time voters and Black and Latino communities.

Nov. 3: Detroit. Harris will address a Black church congregation, then visit a restaurant in Detroit's Livernois business district and a barbershop in nearby Pontiac.

Nov. 3: East Lansing, Mich. Harris will rally young voters at Michigan State University, with remarks beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Nov. 4: Allentown, Pa. An early afternoon rally featuring a concert with the singer Frankie Negrón and a speech by the rapper Fat Joe.

Nov. 4: Pittsburgh, Pa. Harris will speak at a rally in Point State Park at 5 p.m. ET. (Trump will also be in Pittsburgh that day.)

Nov. 4: Philadelphia, Pa. Harris will join her running mate Tim Walz for a pre-election night concert rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Details on performances and speakers are forthcoming.

Donald Trump’s final rallies

The Republican nominee and former president is firing up his base across key battleground states.

Nov. 3: Lititz, Pa. Trump held a morning rally at Lancaster Airport, where supporters reportedly braved temperatures below 35 degrees, lining up as early as 6:30 a.m. ET.

Nov. 3: Kinston, N.C. An afternoon rally at Kinston Jet Center.

Nov. 3: Macon, Ga. Trump wraps up the day with a rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater, with remarks expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Nov. 4: Raleigh, N.C. Trump is scheduled for a Monday morning rally at J.S. Dorton Arena.

Nov. 4: Reading and Pittsburgh, Pa. He'll then head to Pennsylvania for a rally at Santander Arena in Reading, followed by an afternoon event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. (Harris will also be in Pittsburgh that day.)

Nov. 4: Grand Rapids, Mich. Trump's final rally before Election Day is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena.

Where their running mates will be

Tim Walz:

The Democratic vice-presidential nominee is making his own final push, focusing on reproductive rights and encouraging early voting.

Nov. 3: Atlanta, Ga. Walz and the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, will host an afternoon concert featuring performances by Jon Bon Jovi, The War and Treaty and Michael Stipe.

Nov. 3: Gastonia and Charlotte, N.C. Walz will attend a rally in Gastonia before an evening event in Charlotte, where former President Bill Clinton rallied supporters earlier that day.

Nov. 4: Wisconsin stops. Walz and his wife will visit multiple locations, including La Crosse, Stevens Point and Milwaukee. (Trump's running mate, JD Vance, will also be in Wisconsin.)

Nov. 4: Philadelphia. Walz will join Harris for the evening concert rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

JD Vance:

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is mobilizing supporters across the South and Midwest.

Nov. 3: Raleigh, N.C. Vance will be joined by Donald Trump Jr. for a rally at Shelton Aviation-Raleigh Executive Jetport, with remarks starting at around 12:30 p.m. ET.

Nov. 3: Aston, Pa. Vance will deliver remarks at Sun Center Studios in Aston at 4 p.m. ET.

Nov. 3: Derry, N.H. An evening rally at New England Sports Center in Derry, with remarks at 7 p.m. ET.

Nov. 4: La Crosse, Wis. Morning rally at La Crosse Center, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Nov. 4: Flint, Mich. An afternoon rally in Flint, where Vance will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Nov. 4: Atlanta, Ga. Vance will attend an evening rally at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Nov. 4: Newtown, Pa. Vance's final rally before Election Day, addressing supporters at Newtown Sports and Events Center at 8:30 p.m. ET.