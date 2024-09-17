Cousins is clutch vs. Eagles, NFL Week 3 picks & are analytics ruining football? | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

On this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, 6x All-Pro and 3x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and current Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy recap the Falcons' big win against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, including a clutch performance by Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.

Kyle’s Baltimore Ravens are 0-2 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Gerald’s co-host did manage to pick up 2 sacks in the losing effort. What do the Ravens need to do to turn their season around?

The guys then discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent concussion and what it means for his future in football, along with clapping back at some of the fans that made fun of the Dolphins QB head injury.

Before diving into the players are teams that were written off too soon, and are thriving two weeks into the NFL season, Gerald and Kyle react to the news that the Panthers have benched 2nd year QB Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. What does it mean for his future? Should he ask for a trade away from Carolina?

After going through some players (Sam Darnold!) and teams (the Saints!) that have gotten off to hot starts despite low expectations, the guys get into their Drive to Win performers from week 2 and tell you who they think will win every game in week 3.

(01:00) - RECAP: Falcons 22, Eagles 21

(11:40) - RECAP: Raiders 26, Ravens 23

(18:55) - Should Tua retire after another concussion?

(26:30) - Panthers bench QB Bryce Young

(32:30) - Teams & players that were written off too soon

(44:25) - Toyota Drive to Win Performers: Week 2

(50:00) - NFL Week 3 picks

