Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott's contract, free up $36.6M in salary cap space

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, a move that has created $36.6 million in salary cap space, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott's $45.75 million base salary was turned into a signing bonus, which dropped his salary cap number from $89.89 million to $53.29 million.

Restructuring Prescott's deal comes after the Cowboys did the same with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which freed up $20 million of salary cap room. That $56.6 million in total freed-up salary cap space doesn't necessarily mean the Cowboys will be splurging when the free agent market opens next week.

"I'm not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

These moves will not affect Micah Parsons, who is seeking an extension. He is set to play this coming season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which will pay him $22.06 million. Any extension would lower that value and open up even more salary cap space for the Cowboys.

Parsons, Lamb seeking wins, not record paydays

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season and have failed to reach the NFC title game every season since 1995. Their stars are hoping to win a championship in Dallas and these moves help them towards that goal.

In a reply on X asking why Lamb would restructure his contract, the three-time All-Pro said, "I want to win. It's gonna take more than just myself."

Parsons said in December he wasn't seeking a record payday. Instead, he wanted to be surrounded by a championship-caliber roster.

"Players that are going to help you win championships," Parsons said. "To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid two with three, four people — I don't think that sounds too fun."

Following on what Parsons wanted to see, the Cowboys signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal on Tuesday.

With All-Pro guard Zack Martin retired, the Cowboys have their own free agents to make decisions on, including running back Rico Dowdle, linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

The work isn't done as executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that the Cowboys would be "selectively aggressive" when it comes to free agency.