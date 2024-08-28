Cram session: One fantasy item to know for all 32 teams | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.

If you've been living under a rock and have to prepare for a fantasy draft this weekend, this is your chance to catch up on everyone:

(1:00) - Cram Week is in full swing

(2:00) - One fantasy item to know for all 32 teams

(52:00) - Fantasy mailbag

