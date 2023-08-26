Dak Prescott to call plays for Cowboys in preseason finale

Dak Prescott has not and will not appear in a game for the Dallas Cowboys all preseason, but he'll still be making an impact on Saturday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will give offensive play calling duties to his starting quarterback during the team's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy typically gives the assignment to an assistant coach for his team's preseason finales, but he apparently felt the eighth-year starter was deserving of the responsibility.

The Cowboys have so far opted to bench their starters in preseason, and that will continue Saturday. Will Grier, who entered training camp as the third-string quarterback, will reportedly play the entire game under center amid a curious time in the Dallas quarterbacks room.

Former San Francisco 49ers third overall pick Trey Lance joined the team on Friday in a trade that saw Dallas send back a fourth-round pick. In addition to Prescott and Grier, the Cowboys already had veteran backup Cooper Rush on the roster, so it appears Grier's days with the team could be numbered as he plays the whole preseason game.