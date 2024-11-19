Dead Sixers, Franz's growth, feisty Clippers, Fox's hot scoring & Cavs-Celtics battle | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor is joined by Mo Dakhil to give their thoughts and takeaway's from Monday night's NBA action. The duo start off with the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Golden State Warriors, as they discuss the Clippers' playoff aspirations and how much the Warriors should still scare teams in the Western conference. Next up is the Atlanta Hawks' dramatic victory over the Sacramento Kings, as the duo discus De'Aaron Fox and Zachary Risacher, among others. In other news, Franz Wagner looks to be coming into his own just as Kevin predicted, and the Cleveland Cavaliers look to keep their undefeated streak alive against the Boston Celtics. Kevin and Mo also touch on the NBA Cup and a rumored change to the All-Star Game structure.

Later, Spike Eskin joins the show to do a deep dive on the utterly depressing Philadelphia 76ers, who blew a 19-point lead to fall to 2-11 tonight. Spike vents about the apparent lack of effort on the court and why the Joel Embiid return has been such a disaster so far. Kevin isn't ready to give up on the Sixers just yet due to some star talent still performing at a high level and a weak conference, but they're nevertheless off to a nightmarish start. Kevin & Spike finish off the show with their thoughts on Linkin Park's latest album.

(1:20) - Clippers beat Warriors

(13:05) - Hawks beat Kings

(27:00) - Magic beat Suns

(32:45) - Are the Cavs in the same tier as the Celtics?

(41:00) - Thoughts on the NBA Cup & potential All-Star Game changes

(47:40) - Sixers deep dive with Spike Eskin

(1:10:30) - Linkin Park's new album

