DeMar DeRozan agrees to 3-year, $70 million deal with Kings: Report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
DeMar DeRozan is indeed headed to his native California, but not to the teams some assumed he would.

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with DeRozan on a three-year, $70 million sign-and-trade deal that will see Harrison Barnes sent to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash sent to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This article will be updated with more information.

