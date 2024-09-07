Diondre Overton, former Clemson WR, dies at 26

Diondre Overton, a wide receiver who was a part of two national title-winning Clemson teams, has died, the school announced on Saturday.

No cause of death was announced. Overton was 26 years old.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” read a statement from the football team posted on X on Saturday.

Overton played for the Tigers from 2016-2019, recording 52 receptions and seven touchdowns in 51 games. During his time at the school they won four ACC championships and national titles in 2016 and 2018.

As a senior in 2019, Overton had his best season as a Tiger with 352 receiving yards on 22 catches and three touchdowns. His best game came that same season during a win over Boston College where he posted 119 receiving yards on three catches and three touchdowns. That performance earned him the Leather Helmet Award as the MVP of the game.

Overton also served as a team captain and was an Academic All-ACC his senior season.

Following his collegiate career, Overton played with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Vienna Vikings of the Austrian Football League, the USFL's Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers, and the UFL's Memphis Showboats.

Before arriving at Clemson, Overton played basketball and football at Walter Hines Page Senior High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He would earn his sports communication degree in 2019.

Several of Overton's former teammates posted reactions on social media following the news.

Life ain’t fair man!!! Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know 💔😭 Long Live Dre🕊️ — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) September 7, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals and former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins wrote on his Instagram story, “Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L. I’m hurtin bad bout this right now."