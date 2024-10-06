Disaster to glory: Lamar Jackson throws the touchdown pass of the year

The Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens game was already a 2024 classic, with five straight touchdowns to start the second half. And then, with just over five minutes left in the game, Lamar Jackson threw the sixth. But he didn't just throw a touchdown, he threw a pursuer to the ground, recovered his own bobbled snap, and whipped a dart to Isaiah Likely. Here, check it out:

The AFC North battle was still anyone's game at that point, with both teams throwing haymakers and both quarterbacks — Jackson and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow — having career afternoons. It's only the first weekend in October, but it feels a whole lot like January.