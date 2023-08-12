On D.J. Moore's first preseason touch with the Bears, he breaks a 62-yard touchdown

It took one reception from D.J. Moore to show Chicago Bears fans that they finally have a playmaker at receiver.

Moore was the biggest piece in the Bears' trade when they sent the first overall pick of the draft to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears had very little at receiver last season, and Moore could help fix that.

In Saturday's preseason opener, Moore gave a glimpse of his value to Chicago's offense.

Moore took a receiver screen from Justin Fields, made a move to get through the hole his blockers created and ran past the defense for a 62-yard score.

It's just one play in the preseason, but Bears fans should be excited for their new 26-year-old No. 1 receiver. That kind of play is what the Bears were hoping for when they landed Moore.

Through the offseason, reports have raved about Moore's speed and quickness. The Bears didn't have a difference maker at receiver last season, which didn't help Fields' development as a passer. That's why the Bears got creative to get Moore. There wasn't much available at receiver in free agency, the trade market or early in the draft, but they used the top pick to land a big-time wideout.

With one play, Moore got the Bears excited about what's to come when the regular season gets here.