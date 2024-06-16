Dodger place Yoshinobu Yamamoto on injured list with triceps injury months after he signed $325M contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed prized rookie starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, a day after he left a start against the Kansas City Royals with triceps tightness.

The stint on the IL is the first of Yamamoto's MLB career. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters ahead of Sunday's series finale between the Dodgers and Royals that Yamamoto is slated to undergo further testing for the injury.

"I don't know what is expected going forward," Roberts said. ... "His health is paramount. So for us to be proactive and put him on the IL, kind of reset him, seems like the smartest move."

Yamamoto left Saturday's game after pitching two innings in Kansas City's 7-2 win over the Dodgers. He informed the Dodgers staff of triceps tightness after the second inning, prompting the decision to remove him from the game.

Yamamoto threw 100 pitches or more in each of his previous four starts. He was initially slated to face the Texas Rangers on Thursday before having his start pushed to Saturday for rest. He left Saturday's game after 28 pitches. He allowed one hit, one walk and no runs to the Royals.

One of the most decorated pitchers in Japanese baseball history, Yamamoto posted a 1.82 ERA over seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. He joined the Dodgers in the offseason at 25 years old on a 12-year, $325 million contract, the largest for a pitcher in MLB history.

Yamamoto has excelled through 14 MLB starts with the Dodgers. In 74 innings pitched, Yamamoto has a 2.92 ERA and 1.068 WHIP with 84 strikeouts and 17 walks. The 43-29 Dodgers entered Sunday with a seven-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West

Per MLB, right-handed starter Bobby Miller is slated to come off the injured list and pitch against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Clayton Kershaw, meanwhile, is slated to start a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in his return from offseason shoulder surgery that's sidelined him all season.