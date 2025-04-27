National

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow leaves start before 2nd inning with shoulder discomfort

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports
Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates after suffering an apparent injury while warming up for the second inning.

Glasnow appeared to feel discomfort in his right arm as he threw his final warmup pitches. Following the second-to-last throw, he stretched out his shoulder and shook his arm out a couple of times. After his last warmup pitch, he appeared to be in pain as he stepped off the mound. (Though he likely would have stepped off anyway while catcher Austin Barnes made a throw to second baseman Enrique Hernández.)

The right-hander then left the game and the Dodgers soon announced that Glasnow was feeling right shoulder discomfort.

This story will be updated.

0

Most Read