Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Raheem Moster reportedly not expected to play vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will be playing for the AFC East without two of their most important offensive weapons.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) are not expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Initially ruled questionable for the game on Friday, they are also expected to be ready for the playoffs.

Both players last played on Dec. 24. Mostert was recently named a Pro Bowler after finishing Week 17 tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns from scrimmage with 21, while Waddle, one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league, will finish the season with 1,014 yards.

The Dolphins were already looking significantly shorthanded for the game, with pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips and offensive line starters Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn all on injured reserve. Cornerback Xavien Howard has also been ruled out for the game.

With all those absences, the Dolphins will face a Bills team that has won four games in a row with a division title on the line. The 11-5 Dolphins have already clinched a playoff spot, unlike the 10-6 Bills, but could wind up being the No. 2 seed or the No. 6 seed in the AFC depending on how Sunday works out.

The Bills, who crushed the Dolphins 48-20 earlier in the season, are currently favored by three points at BetMGM.

The whole situation is an about-face from the vibes the Dolphins had just a couple weeks ago. Their spate of injuries, as well as a 56-19 humbling at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, have left them in a position where they need an upset just to win a division they were previously running away with