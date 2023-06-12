Doug Pederson: Calvin Ridley is 'great resource' for Jaguars teammates after gambling suspension

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is using his gambling suspension to help his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates.

Ridley, 28, is at mandatory minicamp preparing to return to the field for the first time since he was suspended for betting on NFL games (including games that involved his own team). He missed all 17 games in 2022 due to the suspension, and hasn't appeared on the field since Week 6 in 2021.

That's not something Ridley is proud of, but he wants to use that experience to help others. Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Ridley is willing to be a "resource" for any of his teammates who might be tempted to gamble.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson was asked about the gambling stories around the league and if he’s leaned on Calvin Ridley to help convey how players should operate the next 5 weeks: pic.twitter.com/qNVvmSlpUV — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 12, 2023

Gambling is ubiquitous in the NFL now, which means players are reminded constantly about something they're not allowed to do. Having Ridley — the first player to get suspended for a major online gambling offense — on the team is essentially the best way to deter other players from gambling. He doesn't have to be in the spotlight (something Pederson wanted to avoid), but he's there to help whenever someone needs to be remind of what they have to lose if they decide to break the rules.

Pederson spoke more about Ridley, praising him for giving his all as he returns to football.

“One of the things I really find, and the respect I have for Calvin, is just the communication he’s had with us, and us with him. I make that a point, to be open and honest with all the players, especially a veteran player of his caliber," Pederson said via ProFootballTalk. "He’s excited to be here, he wanted to be here, he’s not going anywhere. He now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, so it’s good to see him here as well."

How much does Ridley want to be in Jacksonville? Pederson excused pretty much all veterans from mandatory minicamp, but Ridley is there anyway, suiting up with the younger guys.