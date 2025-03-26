Draft deep dive on RBs Pt. 1: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton headline stacked class | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We continue our draft deep dive with Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald on the pod. The 2025 RB class is SO DEEP we are splitting the group into two pods. For the first part, we look at the 'top 6' RB prospects and do a massive breakdown of the jewel of the class in Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. Harmon and McDonald also breakdown Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson and Dylan Sampson in this pod.

(3:40) - 2025 RB class as a whole: Is this one of the best ever?

(8:35) - Ashton Jeanty: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(30:15) - Omarion Hampton: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(38:35) - TreVeyon Henderson: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(45:30) - Quinshon Judkins: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(53:20) - Kaleb Johnson: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(59:40) - Dylan Sampson: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

