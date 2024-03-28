Draft Deep Dive RBs: No elite prospects but instant contributors are plentiful

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.

The duo starts the pod by looking at the draft class as a whole and compare it to the 2023 class. While there's no Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs in this year's class, McDonald and Harmon believe the top guys in this class could be instant contributors if they land in the right situations.

Harmon and McDonald start the deep dive by looking at Texas RB Jonathon Brooks and what concerns there may be for him coming off a late season ACL injury. Harmon examines the potential fit Brooks could be for the Dallas Cowboys, a team that will likely be RB hunting day two of the draft. The duo also debate who will go off the board first this year between Trey Benson and Blake Corum.

The two end the pod by looking at prospects like Bucky Irving, Marshawn Lloyd, Jaylen Wright and Braleon Allen. The two end the show providing their sleeper RB prospects.

2:00 - 2024 RB Draft class as a whole: No Bijan or Gibbs... but specilazied guys are plenty

10:50 - Draft Deep Dive: Jonathon Brooks

17:50 - Draft Deep Dive: Trey Benson

24:15 - Draft Deep Dive: Blake Corum

33:45 - Draft Deep Dive: Bucky Irving

37:20 - Draft Deep Dive: Marshawn Lloyd

45:25 - Draft Deep Dive: Audric Estime

46:40 - Draft Deep Dive: Jaylen Wright

53:00 - Draft Deep Dive: Braelon Allen

55:30 - Charles and Matt share their deep sleeper RB prospect

