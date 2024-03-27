Draymond Green pulls Heat's Patty Mills down by the neck

Draymond Green's history means that any unusual or aggressive-type foul or incident will draw attention to him, and not in a positive light.

Such was the case two minutes into Tuesday night's Golden State Warriors 113-92 win over the Miami Heat.

With the Heat possessing the ball in the Warriors' end, Green was on Patty Mills in the paint. As Green went to move around him to defend a Bam Adebayo shot, Green grabbed Mills by the neck and pulled him backward.

The officials reviewed the play, but only to determine if Adebayo's shot attempt occurred prior to Green's foul — it did not.

Green contested the call explaining to the officials that Mills grabbed his arm and he was breaking free from his grasp, hence why Green's arm made contact with Mills' neck.

It didn't work and Green's foul was ruled common and not a flagrant.

Green has been suspended twice this season, playing only 46 of the Golden State Warriors' 71 games. He sat for five games after putting Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a chokehold during a November altercation, and then was given an indefinite ban for hitting Jusuf Nurkić during a December game against the Phoenix Suns.

Green finished the game with 4 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 5 fouls.