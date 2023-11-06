Eagles stuff Cowboys as time runs out to win thrilling NFC East showdown

PHILADELPHIA — In the end, the Dallas Cowboys needed that evasive fourth-quarter touchdown.

They needed the two-point conversion they missed in the fourth quarter.

And they needed Dak Prescott’s pass to CeeDee Lamb as time expired to travel 5 yards farther.

The Eagles won 28-23 in a game of lead changes, suspense, strong quarterback play and a heaping pile of penalties.

Prescott finished the game 29-of-44 for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts finished 17-of-23 for 207 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 36 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 and a three-game lead in the NFC East.

