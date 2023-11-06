Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ruled out with forearm injury after awkward tackle vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles lost tight end Dallas Goedert early on Sunday afternoon in their battle with the Dallas Cowboys due to a forearm injury.

Goedert, late in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, caught a pass and broke up the left sidelines for a 28-yard gain. He was finally brought down by Cowboys safety Markquese Bell, though Bell latched onto Goedert’s right arm as he tackled him — which made for an awkward landing.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is going to the locker room after this.pic.twitter.com/gbLws4vIqS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2023

Goedert remaiend on the field for quite some time after the tackle, clearly in pain, before leaving directly for the locker room. He did not return. The team initially said he was questionable to return with a forearm injury after undergoing X-rays during the game, but ruled out officially soon after.

Injury Update: TE Dallas Goedert has been ruled out. https://t.co/b8Q066TztJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2023

Goedert had 50 receiving yards on three catches when he left the game. The 28-year-old entered Sunday with 360 yards and two touchdowns on 36 catches this season, his sixth with the Eagles.

Goedert’s catch got the Eagles well inside the red zone. Just three plays later, Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 4-yard touchdown. That put the Eagles up 28-17 and marked their second unanswered touchdown after trailing by three points at the break.

