Eagles troll Packers on X, post tush-push compilation on YouTube after play survives vote at NFL owner's meeting

After months of furious debate, the tush push lives. NFL owners voted against banning the play Wednesday, much to the delight of the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that popularized it.

The Eagles immediately celebrated that decision on social media, taking a major shot at the Green Bay Packers — the team that introduced the proposal — in the process.

Following the tush push's survival, the Eagles posted a tweet in which quarterback Jalen Hurts is about to run the play against the Packers. The caption on the post reads, "Push On."

That's quite the shot, though it shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. The Eagles fought hard to make sure the play survived Wednesday's vote. Coach Nick Sirianni argued in favor of it, and even reached out to former Eagles coordinators who were hired as head coaches to try and sway their vote. The team even called in former center Jason Kelce to speak to other team owners Wednesday prior to the decision.

Kelce was spotted flashing a huge smile following the vote.

The Eagles didn't stop there, though. The team posted an entire thread on X devoted to the play.

But wait, there's more. Shortly after the news was official, the team also posted a 26-minute video compilation of the tush push. Petty? Maybe. But it serves as a pretty great mic-drop moment for a team that felt it was in the crosshairs all offseason.

The Eagles were the first to utilize the play, which is a modified quarterback sneak. What differentiates the tush push is the presence of multiple players in the backfield. Once the ball is snapped, those players help push the quarterback forward, getting him the necessary yard or two needed to snag a first down.

Nearly every other NFL team has tried to adopt the play since the Eagles first started using it in 2022. Despite that, the Eagles remain one of the most successful and prolific users of the tush push. That, combined with the fact that the Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl win, likely led to the team being targeted by the possible rule change.

