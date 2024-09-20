East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr., projected as NFL Draft first-rounder, suffers torn ACL in practice

East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., viewed as one of the top NFL Draft prospects at his position, suffered a torn ACL in practice this week and will miss the rest of the season.

The play on which Revel hurt his left knee was termed "a freak injury," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Revel, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was listed by Yahoo Sports' Mike Tice as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 35 player overall on his 2025 NFL Draft big board.

"Revel has the ideal size and length of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He has good foot quickness and can start and stop to keep up with receivers."

Other draft experts have projected Revel even higher. ESPN's Mel Kiper has him as the No. 2 CB and No. 16 player overall. while The Athletic's Dane Brugler views Revel as the No. 4 CB and No. 12 overall.

During his three seasons at East Carolina, Revel has 70 tackles, one sack and three interceptions with 15 passes defensed. One of those picks came this season against Appalachian State, which was returned for a 50-yard touchdown.

Revel earned second-team All-AAC honors last season, which made him a popular target for SEC and Big Ten schools in the transfer portal. However, the senior stayed at East Carolina, which offered him a scholarship after he played junior college ball at Louisburg College and impressed coaches at an ECU camp with a 4.4 40-yard dash time, according to ESPN.