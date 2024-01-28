Environmental officials working to clean up fuel after fiery tanker truck crash in Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio — (AP) — Environmental officials in Ohio were back on the scene Sunday of a fiery tanker truck crash, working to contain thousands of gallons (liters) of diesel fuel that spilled during the accident.

The truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons (28,390 liters) of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

As part of that effort, response crews will excavate impacted soil, according to the state EPA. Officials will remain on the scene to make sure all appropriate steps are taken to ensure the health and safety of resident and waterways, the agency said in a written statement.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Macedonia Police Department, which responded to the scene at the ramp to Interstate 271 north in Northfield Center Township.

The tanker truck had been traveling northbound on State Route 8 and attempted to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck landed on the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and exploded in flames.

Fire departments responding to the scene found the driver of the tanker had died from injuries related to the crash.

The accident forced the closure of several roads. The crash is under investigation.

