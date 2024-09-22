Eugene "Mercury" Morris, legendary Dolphins running back, reportedly dies at age 77

Eugene "Mercury" Morris, a legendary running back for the Miami Dolphins, reportedly passed away Saturday night. He was 77.

Morris, a three-time Pro Bowler, was a key part of Miami's unbeaten 1972 season, which remains the only undefeated season in NFL history. Morris also won two straight Super Bowls with the Dolphins in 1972 and 1973.

An account representing Morris' family released a statement on social media Sunday morning, indicating that Morris had died the night before.

"His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football's greats," the statement reads. "Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami."

Morris was drafted in the third round of the 1969 draft out of West Texas State, now West Texas A&M. Morris was named a First-Team All-American after his senior year at West Texas State, where he set multiple rushing records.

Once in the NFL, Morris spent seven seasons in Miami, and one season with the San Diego Chargers, before retiring in 1976. In his eight-year career, he racked up 4,133 rushing yards and 3,118 return yards.

Morris was inducted into the Dolphins Walk of Fame in 2013. He is survived by five children and three siblings, per the family's statement.