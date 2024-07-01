Euro 2024: Portugal gets by Slovenia thanks to Diogo Costa's heroics in penalties

Portugal has advanced to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals following a penalty shootout win over Slovenia.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa stopped all three penalties he faced and Portugal converted all three of their attempts to set up Friday's match against France (3 p.m. ET; Fox). France defeated Belgium 1-0 in Monday's other Euro 2024 Round of 16 match.

The teams were goalless through 90 minutes and extra time before needing penalty kicks to decide a winner. In the shootout, Josip Iličić, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbič missed their attempts against Costa, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva each beat Jan Oblak to secure the win.

PORTUGAL IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS



🇸🇮: ❌❌❌

🇵🇹: ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/TzHbHMMOcU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

Portugal were saved by Costa after nearly losing the match late in extra time. Slovenia's Benjamin Šeško took advantage of a mistake in midfield by Pepe, but could not beat the Portugal goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

ALMOST HUGE BLUNDER FROM PEPE AND PORTUGAL 🤯



Diogo Costa with a MASSIVE save to keep it level 🇵🇹🧤 pic.twitter.com/nol72GfuoS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo redeems himself

It was a tough 90 minutes and extra time for Ronaldo. He led all players with six shots on goal, but could not convert on any of his four free kicks.

In the first period of extra time, Portugal was awarded a penalty kick after Slovenia defender Vanja Drkušić fouled Diogo Jota. Up stepped Ronaldo for a chance to be the hero, but his attempt was denied by Oblak.

OBLAK DENIES RONALDO 😱 pic.twitter.com/R3yHtYPFEi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

The missed opportunity to put his country ahead before the second half of extra time brought out an emotional Ronaldo — as well as his mother — during the break. The Portugal captain had to be consoled by teammates after being reduced to tears. He had scored his last 13 penalty kick opportunities before Oblak ended the streak.

Ronaldo is overwhelmed with emotion after missing the penalty in extra time pic.twitter.com/xwxZ0gFAMa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

Ronaldo would get his redemption in the penalty shootout, tucking his shot into the lower corner past Oblak.

Another look at that PERFECT Ronaldo PK 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/dmd24WPkzQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

The winner of Portugal/France will face the winner of Spain/Germany in the first Euro 2024 semifinal on July 9 in Munich.