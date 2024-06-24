Expanding March Madness & Oklahoma gives Brent Venables an extension

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down recent rumblings coming from conference commissioner meetings last week. They cover the push by the Power 4 conferences to have more power in decision-making, and the potential expansion of March Madness to a field larger than 68 teams.

Following the break, they react to news of Oklahoma extending head coach Brent Venables. They debate if Venables has earned the extension and why the move came when it did.

They then move on to recent recruiting buzz with Colorado, Rutgers, and Texas. They analyze the recruiting battle building up for top 2025 recruit Julian Lewis.

To wrap the show, Dellenger shares a news story regarding McDonald's shutting down their AI-powered ordering system.

(0:56) More power for the P4

(25:49) March Madness Expansion

(39:44) Brent Venables extended

(56:20) Recruiting anecdotes

(1:06:31) McDonald's AI ordering

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts