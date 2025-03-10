Fantasy Baseball: Top infield sleepers (1st base, 2nd base, 3rd base & shortstop)

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don rounds the bases to identify his favorite sleepers at each infield position. If you want even more sleepers, click here for his options from every MLB team.

Athletics: Zack Gelof, 2B

Gelof’s ADP has sunk compared to last year thanks to a down 2024, but he’s one season removed from posting a 132 wRC+ as a 23-year-old. Gelof has averaged 16 homers and 20 steals over just 104 games during his two years in the majors. He’s a clear batting average risk, but last season’s .201 BABIP against left-handers is sure to regress. Gelof has clubbed 20 of his career 31 homers on the road, so he’ll benefit from Oakland’s move to Sacramento.

The Oakland Coliseum ranked as the fifth-worst for RHB over the past three years, according to Park Factors. The Athletics will be moving to Sutter Health Park, which has played mostly neutral in Triple-A, but A's hitters should benefit from their new climate and significantly smaller foul territory. The park also had a new batter's eye installed to improve visibility. OOPSY projects Gelof to be one of only two second basemen to go 20/20 this year. He's a sleeper available late in fantasy drafts.

Baltimore Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Mountcastle has lost 11 homers to Baltimore's left-field wall over 2022-24, so he gets a boost in fantasy drafts thanks to dimension changes at Camden Yards. The Orioles are moving in their left-field wall to fix an overcorrection after moving it back before the 2022 season. The dimension changes could have a real impact, as the moved-back wall prevented 196 home runs over the last three years. Oriole Park has decreased HR for RHB by 21% (the third-most in MLB) over that span, and it's produced the second-lowest HR/FB rate for righties since 2023. Mountcastle should return to 20+ homers in 2025.

Boston Red Sox: Trevor Story, SS

Story's draft standing has become a discount after three straight injury-filled seasons. He remains a batting average risk, but Story could return plenty of value while hitting in Boston's lineup. Fenway isn't Coors Field, but it's been MLB's second-best hitter's park for right-handed batters over the last three seasons. Story has been aggressive on the base paths since joining the Red Sox, and OOPSY projects 19 home runs and 27 steals while missing 20+ games. Story is a cheap way to fill middle infield late in drafts.

Chicago Cubs: Matt Shaw, 2B/SS/OF

Shaw has been slowed by an oblique injury to open spring, but he made his Cactus League debut on Sunday. Shaw enters 2025 as the favorite to start at third base in Chicago. Shaw was a top-15 pick in the 2023 draft, and he posted a 146 wRC+ across the minors last year. He also added 21 homers and 31 stolen bases over just 443 at-bats. Shaw is eligible at three positions in Yahoo, and he's capable of going 20/20 as a rookie if playing time cooperates.

Cleveland Guardians: Kyle Manzardo, 1B

Manzardo put up big numbers in the minors and should get an opportunity as Cleveland’s full-time DH in 2025 with Josh Naylor gone. He’s eligible at 1B in Yahoo leagues, and Manzardo recorded a 147 wRC+ with five home runs over 63 ABs in September. He could hit second against RHP, right in front of José Ramírez.

Moreover, Cleveland suddenly became incredibly HR-friendly for left-handed batters last year after Progressive Field removed some shipping containers and created a "wind tunnel." Progressive Field had suppressed HR for LHB by 15% over 2022-23, but it boosted them by 16% last season. It's best to use three-year samples in Park Factors, but Manzardo would get an additional boost if Cleveland continues to be a much different hitting environment.

Chicago White Sox: Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Vaughn isn't an overly exciting pick, but he's one of the cheaper sources for 20 homers and 75 RBI. Vaughn is slated to hit cleanup in Chicago's lineup, and Luis Robert Jr. should bounce back hitting in front of him. Steamer projects similar stat lines for Vaughn and Michael Toglia, who goes multiple rounds higher in fantasy drafts.

Kansas City Royals: Jonathan India, 2B

India has disappointed since winning Rookie of the Year in 2021, and leaving Great American Ballpark will cost him some homers. But India finally proved he can stay healthy over a full season last year, and he’s set to bat leadoff in Kansas City. He’s also moving to one of the few parks in baseball that isn’t a downgrade from Cincinnati.

Kauffman Stadium unquestionably limits homers, but it's tied with Great American Ballpark (and Fenway) as baseball's second-best hitter's park for right-handed batters over the last three seasons. Kauffman Stadium has decreased strikeouts for RHB an MLB-high 14% over that span, and it's increased Hard-Hit% the second-most. India should make up for lost homers with a better batting average in 2025, and realize that second base can become tricky to fill in leagues with stricter position rules.

Los Angeles Angels: Luis Rengifo, 2B

Rengifo has seen a weird career trajectory, but last year's version flashed 40-steal upside. Rengifo doesn't possess great Sprint Speed, but he recorded 24 stolen bases over just 78 games last season and plays on an Angels team that likes to run. Rengifo's counting stats were limited thanks to missing half of 2024, but he's set to bat second in Los Angeles' lineup this year, in front of Mike Trout. Rengifo is also 3B-eligible and is available more than 200 picks into Yahoo drafts.

Minnesota Twins: Carlos Correa, SS

Correa continues to miss games, and his plantar fasciitis could return, but that's why his ADP is so depressed. He hit .310 with 14 homers, 55 runs scored and 54 RBI over just 319 ABs last season. Correa's 155 wRC+ would've ranked eighth among qualified hitters. He won't contribute any steals, but Correa remains an elite hitter at a premium position. OOPSY projects Correa to post the fifth-best wRC+ (134) among shortstops in 2025, ahead of Mookie Betts. Correa had played 135+ games in each of the previous three seasons before last year, and he says his foot is good to go.

Few, if any, players offer Correa’s upside when he’s going in drafts.

Seattle Mariners: J.P. Crawford, SS

Crawford was a bust last year while suffering through an injury-riddled campaign, but he's just one season removed from posting the second-highest wRC+ (136) among all qualified shortstops. He also added 19 homers and 94 runs scored over 145 games played in 2023. A possible lower spot in Seattle's lineup and the extremely pitcher-friendly Safeco Field are hurdles, but Crawford is free at drafts tables for those searching for SS help. He was legitimately one of baseball's best hitters in 2023 and could easily bounce back in 2025.

Tampa Bay Rays: Brandon Lowe, 2B

Lowe has dealt with numerous injuries since going 39-97-99-7 in 2021, but he's continued to hit well. Missed playing time has hurt his counting stats, also lowering his ADP. OOPSY projects Lowe to slug the most homers (26) and have the highest wRC+ (131) among all second basemen this season, and that's factoring in him missing nearly 40 games.

Lowe is an absolute steal with an ADP outside 210.

Toronto Blue Jays: Andrés Giménez, 2B

Giménez was one of 17 players to reach 30 steals last year, but he sports an ADP past Pick 200 in Yahoo drafts. He's coming off a down year at the plate, but Giménez has a career 103 wRC+ and is still just 26 years old. His elite defense will keep him regularly in the Blue Jays' likely improved lineup.

Giménez's K% has dropped three straight seasons, and his Sprint Speed is in the 89th percentile. Moreover, Giménez should also benefit from leaving Cleveland, as he's hit better on the road than at Progressive Field throughout his career; his OPS (.588) was 100 points lower at home last season (when many of his teammates had massive splits the other way). Giménez is an affordable way to draft a 15/30 player.

Washington Nationals: Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Lowe was traded to Washington during the offseason, where he's slated to bat cleanup. Nationals Park has been the fourth-best hitter's park for lefties over the last three seasons, when it's decreased strikeouts an MLB-high 18%. Lowe clubbed 27 homers with a 143 wRC+ two seasons ago, and he owned a top-35 wRC+ (121) last year. Lowe can help in batting average, and he'll rack up RBI hitting behind James Wood. Lowe's a solid sleeper.