Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Brief: Will the top closer by ADP bounce back?

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don scans for save sources and provides updates to unsettled or intriguing bullpens.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Justin Martinez seemingly solidified his role as Arizona's closer after A.J. Puk went on the IL, but Martinez's status should be monitored after he was unavailable Sunday due to "fatigue." He ranks third in SIERA (1.06) and eighth in CSW (36.3) among 215 qualified relievers, and Puk is sidelined with left elbow inflammation. Martinez can be a top 10 (if not top five) fantasy closer if he's good to go.

Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman remains effective and the favorite for saves in Boston, but he’s been used in high-leverage situations during the Red Sox’s last two wins. Justin Slaten will continue to pick up ancillary saves when matchups dictate, but Chapman is still the preferred fantasy option. Boston is second in the league in save chances, so there will be ample opportunities.

Chicago Cubs

Ryan Pressly’s leash on Chicago’s closer’s role likely lengthened after Porter Hodge surrendered six earned runs while recording just two outs during Friday’s appearance. Pressly owns an ugly -2.1 K-BB%, so regression will come if he doesn’t start pitching better. But Pressly hasn’t allowed an earned run over eight straight appearances and is on pace to finish with 14 wins and 27 saves in the early going.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have remarkably yet to record a save this season (with an MLB-low two opportunities), and their bullpen can continue to be ignored in fantasy leagues.

Cincinnati Reds

Emilio Pagán suffered his first blown save last week, but Alexis Díaz was hit hard Monday (three earned runs allowed) during his third appearance since returning off the IL. Díaz entered the outing with a hideous -9.1 K-BB% and a disgusting 7.68 SIERA. Meanwhile, Pagán sports a 0.48 WHIP and a 24.2 K-BB%. Manager Terry Francona has previously stated he prefers Díaz to close, but Pagán looks like the clear favorite for saves in Cincinnati. He's available in 65% of Yahoo leagues.

Cleveland Guardians

It took fewer than seven innings for Emmanuel Clase to allow more earned runs this season (six) than he did all of 2024 (74.1 innings). There are many factors involving Clase's rough start, highlighted by last season's .195 BABIP skyrocketing to .487. That's top five to bottom three. Considering his career BABIP is .259, and his expected BABIP is .302, regression should hit hard.

Clase’s K% is also down from 24.4 last year to 17.0 in 2025, so don’t expect a league-leading ERA like last season, but he’s due for much better fortune moving forward. Cade Smith, who picked up a save Monday with Clase unavailable having thrown three consecutive days, looms as an alternative if needed. But Clase’s job security likely remains strong, so he’s a buy-low candidate in fantasy trades.

Detroit Tigers

Tommy Kahnle was brought in during the eighth inning Sunday to face the Royals' 2-3-4 hitters, so he's still used in high-leverage situations and not just closing. But he's emerged as the clear favorite for saves in Detroit's bullpen, especially after Jason Foley (who was pitching well in Triple-A) was forced to the IL with a right shoulder strain. Kahnle has durability concerns himself (he was held out of Monday's save opportunity having pitched three of the previous four days), and he's thrown his changeup a whopping 85.5% of his pitches, but he remains highly effective (2.27 SIERA) when healthy. Kahnle is available in nearly 70% of Yahoo leagues.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins have recorded just four saves all season combined by three different relievers. Anthony Bender (5.3 K-BB%), Calvin Faucher (3.0%) and Jesús Tinoco (-4.8%) are all uninspiring options in a committee, so most fantasy managers can ignore this situation.

Milwaukee Brewers

Trevor Megill converted a save opportunity over the weekend after undergoing an MRI and receiving a second opinion on a knee injury. Megill remains the clear favorite for saves in Milwaukee, but his velocity has been a bit down, and it's possible the knee issues return. Future closer Craig Yoho was called up Monday, while Abner Uribe has emerged as the Brewers' most likely next option to close should they need an alternative. Uribe entered 2025 far healthier than last season, and he's responded with a 2.08 SIERA and a 34.1% CSW. Uribe is available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues, but he has real fantasy upside should his role change.

New York Yankees

Devin Williams has struggled mightily after getting traded to the Yankees, as he sports a 9.00 ERA (5.20 SIERA) with a 2.4 K-BB%. Both his K% (19.5) and his BB% (17.1) are easily career worsts. Williams’ .423 BABIP is sure to come down significantly, but his velocity (93.8 mph) and Stuff+ (104) are also career lows, and his poor start has come with a 0.0 HR/FB%.

Williams' SwStr% on his changeup has dropped from 23.3% last season down to 10.8% this year. Yankees fans are already concerned that Williams is struggling to handle the New York media, but his problems look correctable, and we are still talking about just 8.0 innings. Luke Weaver (35%) is the alternative, but Williams' role as closer appears secure.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Dennis Santana (18%) looks like the current favorite for saves in Pittsburgh’s pen, but David Bednar (39%) is the better long-term add/stash. Santana owns a 5.4 K-BB% and a 4.65 SIERA, while Bednar is one season removed from recording a National League-high 39 saves with a 2.00 ERA. Bednar struggled last season and early in 2025, but his defense deserved some of the blame for his trip back to the minors. Bednar fired five scoreless innings with a 0.20 WHIP and a 43.8 K-BB% in Triple-A, so he’s seemingly “reset.” Bednar will likely get an opportunity to close again in Pittsburgh soon, and he’s available in more than 60% of Yahoo leagues.