Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Giants aim to leave a big footprint in Coors Field

Those who need a late-week push will find tremendous value in the top starting pitcher options this weekend, as there are several hurlers who are poised to deliver dominant outings against weak offenses. On the hitting side, the Reds should continue to benefit from a seven-game week at their offense-inducing venue, while the Giants are sure to post some crooked numbers against the lowly Rockies.

Matchups to Target

Reds vs. Nationals: Reds hitters should thrive in three games at their hitter-friendly home park against unimposing starters. Austin Hays (43%) has been regularly hitting in the heart of the lineup and hopes to return from a minor hamstring injury by Friday, while TJ Friedl (42%) and Gavin Lux (41%) also warrant strong consideration. Noelvi Marte (58%) is a great option in shallow leagues, given that he is quickly rebuilding his past prospect status.

Giants vs. Rockies: Colorado hurlers have struggled everywhere this year, posting a 5.12 ERA when working away from their offense-inducing home park. Tyler Fitzgerald (44%) is a versatile contributor, and Wilmer Flores (42%) has a good chance to continue his strong start to the season. And with all three Colorado starters throwing from the right side, adding lefty swinger Mike Yastrzemski (17%) is a no-brainer.

Tigers @ Angels: Detroit could score plenty of runs during a road series against three starters with an ERA of 4.50 or higher. With all three starters throwing from the right side, lefty swinger Zach McKinstry (50%) is a great option. And it helps that he is eligible at four positions. In deep leagues, Trey Sweeney (1%) is someone to consider.

Royals @ Orioles: Kansas City will visit Baltimore at the right time, as the Orioles rotation is a mess, which has led to an overall team ERA of 5.47. Maikel Garcia (43%) can contribute in a variety of ways, while Jonathan India (41%) has an excellent opportunity to break out of an early season slump.

Yankees vs. Rays: Fantasy managers can look for the Yankees to score early and often at their homer-happy venue when they face three Tampa starters who each have an ERA over 4.20. Trent Grisham (21%) is a great addition in 12-team leagues and Oswaldo Cabrera (3%) is an option in deeper formats. And in shallow leagues, Ben Rice, Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells should be moved from the bench to the active lineup.

Matchups to Avoid

Braves vs. Dodgers: Atlanta's lineup has several members who are started in over 80% of leagues, but the team could be quiet against some quality Los Angeles starters and a strong bullpen. This is a good weekend to sit the likes of Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy and Alex Verdugo.

Orioles vs. Royals: Kansas City will throw a strong trio of starters at the Orioles, with the two best ones (Kris Bubic, Cole Ragans) tossing from the left side. Left-handed hitting Orioles such as Jackson Holliday, Ryan O'Hearn and Heston Kjerstad are easy players to bench.

Pirates vs. Padres: Pittsburgh could succeed against Randy Vázquez on Saturday but will struggle against excellent righties during the other two games. Pirates not named Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds should be benched.

Rangers vs. Mariners: The Rangers offense is off to a dismal start this season, and things may not get any better when they face three quality starters from a loaded Seattle staff. Wyatt Langford should remain in all lineups, but the remaining Texas hitters will need to be scrutinized more closely than usual.

Seeking Saves

Emilio Pagán, Reds, 51%: Fantasy managers are slowly recognizing that Pagan is a full-time closer, and he will be rostered in 70% of leagues in no time. There is still time in many leagues to pick up the veteran, who has been excellent (2.51 ERA, 0.49 WHIP) this year and sits sixth in baseball with eight saves.

[Smarter waivers, better trades, optimized lineups — Yahoo Fantasy Plus unlocks it all]

Seeking Steals

Luisangel Acuña, Mets, 8%: Since Jose Siri landed on the IL, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has shifted Jeff McNeil to center field while using Acuña as his regular second baseman. The 23-year-old sits 14th in baseball with seven swipes and could be an excellent source of steals in the coming weeks. There is a chance he runs away with the job and stays relevant in mixed leagues until next season.

Streaming starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses:

JP Sears @MIA (Saturday, 32)

Jordan Hicks vs. COL (Saturday, 12)

Osvaldo Bido @MIA (Friday, 7)

José Soriano vs. DET (Friday, 25)

Jameson Taillon @MIL (Saturday, 24)

Michael Wacha @BAL (Friday, 25)

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. KC (Saturday, 11)

Erick Fedde vs. NYM (Saturday, 18)

Griffin Canning @STL (Sunday, 37)

Merrill Kelly @PHI (Friday, 37)

Eduardo Rodríguez @PHI (Sunday, 19)