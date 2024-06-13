Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: D-backs, Cubs and Pirates all worth targeting to end Week 11

There are plenty of terrific hitting streamers this weekend, and in terms of positions, skill sets and roster rates, there should be something for everyone. On the pitching side, this isn’t an A+ list of weekend streamers, but there are still several men who have logged solid ratios and are set to face unproductive lineups.

Matchups to Target

D-backs vs. White Sox

Arizona hitters will face three right-handed starters who are part of a pitching staff that ranks 29th in ERA. Joc Pederson (10%) hits third against righties, making him the man to target this weekend. Jake McCarthy (5%) is the next-best option and someone to consider in deeper formats.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Kyle Gibson, Andre Pallante and Miles Mikolas are certainly not a trio that strikes fear into the hearts of fantasy managers. With all three hurlers throwing from the right side, Mike Tauchman (14%) should bat leadoff all weekend. Surprisingly, Tauchman has been one of the team’s three most valuable fantasy hitters this season. Michael Busch (31%) is another lefty bat to consider.

Pirates @ Rockies

Pittsburgh hitters are easily the best streamers to target this weekend, as they will visit offense-inducing Coors Field and tangle with a staff that has logged a 5.48 ERA. Nick Gonzales (48%), Ke’Bryan Hayes (48%) and Andrew McCutchen (11%) are all swinging hot bats and should be started in most formats. Rowdy Tellez (1%) is a good option against right-handed starters on Friday and Sunday.

Giants vs. Angels

San Francisco will spend the weekend facing three starters with subpar skills and a bullpen with a 4.94 ERA. With two of the three starters throwing from the left side, Wilmer Flores (4%) is the streamer to grab from this offense.

Matchups to Avoid

Orioles vs. Phillies

Baltimore’s talented offense should hold its own but will face a tough test during a weekend series in which they will face two of 2024’s most effective starters, Ranger Suárez and Zack Wheeler. The same can be said on the other side of the matchup, as the Phillies must tangle with Grayson Rodriguez, Corbin Burnes and Kyle Bradish. Several star players on both teams need to remain in the lineup, but these are not the teams to target for streamers this weekend.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

The Red Sox usually enjoy hitting at home but will need to overcome a solid starting trio of Luis Gil, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon, and a bullpen with a 3.13 ERA. Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran are the only Boston hitters who must remain active.

Royals @ Dodgers

Kansas City hitters are easy candidates to avoid this weekend, as they will face an intimidating trio of right-handers who each own an ERA below 3.25. Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel García and Salvador Pérez are the three Royals who need to remain in lineups.

Rangers @ Mariners

Only the best Texas hitters deserve to be active against a tough trio of George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and (maybe) Bryan Woo. That list includes ends after Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Adolis García.

Seeking Saves

Ryne Stanek (Seattle Mariners, 13%)

Stanek endured a tough outing on June 7 but has thrown a scoreless inning in seven of his past eight appearances. Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz is dealing with a back injury, and although not on the IL, he continues to be monitored on a daily basis. Stanek has collected three saves since May 28 and could add to that total this weekend.

Seeking Steals

Mike Tauchman (Chicago Cubs, 14%)

Tauchman is not an elite base stealer, but he is perfectly positioned to add to his total of five this weekend. As was mentioned earlier in this article, the lefty-swinging outfielder will bat leadoff against mediocre right-handed starters all weekend, which should enable him to reach base often. Swiping bags is easy against Cards catcher Iván Herrera, who has thrown out just three of 43 would-be base stealers.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Mitchell Parker vs. MIA (Sunday, 28)

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. OAK (Friday, 14)

Ben Lively @TOR (Sunday, 50)

Chris Paddack vs. OAK (Sunday, 21)

Matt Waldron @NYM (Friday, 46)

Tylor Megill vs. SD (Sunday, 27)

Andrew Abbott @MIL (Saturday, 47)

James Paxton vs. KC (Sunday, 30)

Dane Dunning @SEA (Sunday, 17)

Jameson Taillon vs. STL (Sunday, 26)

Sean Manaea vs. SD (Friday, 23)

Andrew Heaney @SEA (Friday, 12)

Spencer Arrighetti vs. DET (Sunday, 13)

Zack Littell @ATL (Friday, 35)

Kyle Gibson @CHC (Friday, 31)