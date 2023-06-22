Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Get ready for a boost in the hitting categories

Motivated fantasy managers can make plenty of headway in the offensive categories this weekend, as there are plenty of appealing options. The pitching landscape is murkier, but there are a few good worms waiting for the early birds who head to the waiver wire today.

Matchups to Target

Blue Jays vs. A’s

Although Oakland's hurlers have upped their game of late, there is still plenty of potential for runs to be scored when a staff with a 6.00 ERA visits a hitter-friendly park such as Rogers Centre. Aside from the heavily rostered members of the Blue Jays, Danny Jansen (19% rostered) is a terrific catcher streamer and Kevin Kiermaier (5%) and be considered in 12-team leagues.

Angels @ Rockies

Los Angeles has plenty of players who are swinging a hot bat, which is perfectly timed for a rare trip to Colorado. Taylor Ward (66%) and Brandon Drury (75%) should be active in all leagues, while Hunter Renfroe (69%) and Luis Rengifo (7%) ought to be considered in 12-team formats.

Rays vs. Royals

A Tampa offense that ranks second in baseball in runs scored is likely to put on a show when they face the Royals (5.17 team ERA) and three starters with an ERA over 4.40. Luke Raley (41%) is an outstanding streamer when the club faces right-handers on Friday and Saturday, while Harold Ramirez (52%) and Jose Siri (11%) can remain active for the entirety of the series.

Padres vs. Nationals

Padres who bat from the right side will be well-positioned for success in a series in which the Nats will start two lefties and deploy a bullpen with a 4.81 ERA. Gary Sánchez (22%) and Ha-Seong Kim (21%) are two players who perfectly fit the profile.

Marlins vs. Pirates

Although Miami may not post massive run totals, it has a couple of players with a clear matchups advantage in a series in which the Pirates will start three unimposing righties. Jesús Sánchez (6%) and Joey Wendle (2%) are a pair of left-handed hitters who have the potential to post impressive stat lines.

Matchups to Avoid

Cardinals vs. Cubs

St. Louis and Chicago will take their rivalry across the pond to London this weekend. Unfortunately, they will play just a pair of contests, which means benching all of their hitters Friday and being cautious in leagues where the entire weekend series is wrapped into one lineup. Those who need steals from the Cubs can start Nico Hoerner, and Cody Bellinger will make sense in some leagues. Additionally, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson may remain active in 12-team formats.

In terms of Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are must-start players, while Tommy Edman remains a good option in roto leagues. Everyone else on both teams should be benched.

Orioles vs. Mariners

Baltimore hitters may struggle to reach base at their pitcher-friendly home park against three Seattle right-handers who each possess a WHIP under 1.10. Adley Rutschman can stay active everywhere, while Gunnar Henderson remains under consideration as a left-handed hitter who is playing well of late.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Ha-Seong Kim vs. Patrick Corbin (Friday): A right-handed hitter, Kim traditionally fares best against southpaws, which puts him in prime position to get on base against Corbin (1.58 WHIP). Additionally, Corbin ranks fifth among hurlers in steals allowed and Keibert Ruiz has surrendered more swipes than any other catcher.

Jarren Duran vs. White Sox: Duran has bounced back after a brief cold spell by hitting .409 since June 11. He could swipe a base during the weekend series against the White Sox, as Yasmani Grandal has allowed the second-most steals of any catcher.

Big Boppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

Luke Raley vs. Jordan Lyles (Saturday): This one is too easy. Raley is the perfect candidate to go deep when he faces Lyles, who has allowed 18 homers in 85.2 innings of work. Raley has slugged 10 homers across 151 at-bats against right-handed hurlers this season.

Brent Rooker vs. Yusei Kikuchi (Sunday): The right-handed Rooker has been dominant against lefties this year, posting a .957 OPS and ripping five round-trippers in 61 plate appearances. He could put another ball into the outfield seats when he visits homer-happy Rogers Centre and faces southpaw Yusei Kikuchi, who sits in a tie for the top spot in homers allowed.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

James Paxton @ CWS (Saturday, 66)

Brayan Bello @ CWS (Friday, 40)

Tanner Bibee vs. MIL (Saturday, 40)

Emmett Sheehan vs. HOU (Friday, 33)

Yusei Kikuchi vs. OAK (Sunday, 43)

Aaron Civale vs. MIL (Sunday, 40)

Kyle Gibson vs. SEA (Saturday, 57)

Josiah Gray @ SD (Saturday, 40)

Wade Miley @ CLE (Friday, 27)

Dane Dunning @ NYY (Friday, 51)

Yonny Chirinos vs. KC (Saturday, 5)

Kutter Crawford @ CWS (Sunday, 6)

MacKenzie Gore @ SD (Sunday, 49)

Ranger Suarez vs. NYM (Sunday, 37)

Michael Lorenzen vs. MIN (Sunday, 20)

J.P. France @ LAD (Friday, 27)

Seth Lugo vs. WSH (Sunday, 24)

Luis Ortiz @ MIA (Friday, 3)

Dean Kremer vs. SEA (Sunday, 34)

Cole Irvin vs. SEA (Friday, 2)

Reese Olson vs. MIN (Sunday, 4)