Fantasy Baseball Hitter Waiver Wire: 5 bats to target for a boost in Week 14

Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters worth adding on the fantasy baseball waiver wire in Week 14.

Noelvi Marte, 3B, Cincinnati Reds (50% rostered)

Marte made his season debut last week after returning from an 80-game PED suspension. He struggled during his rehab assignment, but he’s already swiped two bags over four games since returning to Cincinnati. Marte should be the Reds’ regular third baseman moving forward, and there will be an opportunity for him to eventually move toward the middle of the team’s lineup. The 22-year-old offers power/speed upside with solid plate discipline, and he gets to play in one of baseball’s most favorable hitter’s parks.

Marte remains available in 50% of Yahoo leagues, but he should be added in all formats.

Jhonkensy Noel, 1B/3B/OF, Cleveland Guardians (16%)

Noel has started three of five games since getting called up by Cleveland last week, so playing time is no guarantee. But he possesses "80" grade raw power, and the 22-year-old has clubbed 45 homers in Triple-A since the start of last season. Noel's added two more homers over 13 ABs since joining the Guardians, including the hardest hit HR in franchise history. "Big Christmas" had cut his chase rate in the minors over the last month, when he was on an absolute tear at the plate that included 28 batted balls more than 105+ mph. Strikeouts will be a problem, but Noel can hit baseballs very hard.

Moreover, some quiet offseason changes have dramatically affected Cleveland's home park; Progressive Field decreased homers for right-handed batters an AL-high 36% last season, but it's increased them by 6% in 2024 (Progressive Field has boosted HR for left-handed batters an MLB-high 47% this season!). Noel's playing time is no sure thing, but DH David Fry had zero homers with a .669 OPS in June.

Noel is eligible at three positions and possesses prodigious power, making him an intriguing fantasy add.

José Siri, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (24%)

Siri has returned to being a regular after losing some at bats in May, and he responded by hitting six homers with an .854 OPS in June. He's just 4-for-10 on SB attempts on the season, and he's been running less recently as a result, but Siri is capable of contributing in steals as well as homers moving forward (although his stated goal of reaching 30 SBs in 2024 seems unlikely now). Siri's Barrel% is in the 94th percentile, and his Sprint Speed is in the 99th. He's also an elite defensive player, which should help keep his bat in Tampa Bay's lineup.

Siri has 36 home runs and 19 steals over 559 at bats since the beginning of last season, yet he’s available in more than 75% of Yahoo leagues.

Brendan Rodgers, 2B, Colorado Rockies (8%)

Rodgers has swatted two homers over seven games since returning from the IL, yet he remains widely available in fantasy leagues. The former third overall pick is batting .319 with four homers and a steal over 30 home games this season, and he's a career .300 hitter in Coors Field. The Rockies play seven games in Coors this week (facing three left-handers) and then get a four-game series in Great American Ballpark, so Rodgers could soon become a popular waiver wire add. Coors Field has boosted run scoring an MLB-high 25% over the last three seasons.

Rodgers is worth adding in deeper fantasy leagues given his highly favorable upcoming schedule.

Brandon Marsh, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (23%)

Marsh is on pace to finish with 14 homers and 18 steals despite missing 20 games this season. He's hitting cleanup and batting .304 with an .889 OPS against right-handed pitchers, so Marsh becomes even more valuable in fantasy leagues where you can make daily lineup changes. Citizens Bank Park has increased home runs for left-handed batters by 20% over the last three seasons, with only Great American Ballpark helping lefty power more over that span.

Marsh's average exit velocity is in the top 8% of the league, so he's an option for those searching for outfield help.