National

Fantasy Football Week 1 Content Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start-sit advice

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 07: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 7, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football season is officially back! And to help you get off to a great start, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 1 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 1 Rankings

Half-PPR:

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 1 Strategy

Week 1 Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 1

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 1 Conviction Picks

7 Keys to winning your matchup

Waiver Wire: Players you should add now

Sleepers: 4 overlooked lineup options

Bust candidates: 6 players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to open the season
Backfields we're watching
Which players will make or break your lineup
Tips for sustained success
How to make better start/sit decisions
Do's and don'ts for managers in 2024

🔮 Season preview content

Roundtable: Bold season predictions

Predictions: AFC | NFC

Players who will shape the season
2024's boom and bust players
5 fantasy award predictions
Draft Kit: One-stop shop for any late drafts

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

🎧 Listen

Week 1 preview, lineup advice
10 bold fantasy predictions for the season
10 stats you need to know for Week 1
Fantasy Film Room: Expect offenses to use more TEs, less WRs in 2024

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

▶️ Watch

Keys to winning in Week 1
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
Why Diontae Johnson will be a WR1 in Carolina
Why Adonai Mitchell is a strong WR pickup
Which Bills WR should you trust in Week 1?
Could Garrett Wilson be in for a ‘triple crown’ campaign?
Malik Nabers to shine in debut despite QB questions
Brian Thomas Jr. ready for fast start to career
C.J. Stroud ready to dominate against Colts
Why you shouldn't be afraid to bench Ja’Marr Chase this week
Jaxson Smith-Njigba ready for redemption season
Kenneth Walker primed for breakout game
Jared Goff set for huge performance vs. former team
Colby Parkinson: The sleeper TE to watch in Week 1
0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read