Fantasy Football: Week 1 sleepers

We're back for another run through the sleeper streets, trying to give you underrated player considerations every week of the fantasy football season. We're excited. Fun things are planned.

Of course, Week 1 is not a traditional week for fantasy sleepers. Most of you just drafted your dream team, a healthy group of football players that is headed to the moon (at least in your eyes). Injuries haven't gone haywire yet. Bye weeks are still a month away. If ever there's a "play the hits, roll with your main guys" type of week, it's the opening slate of the NFL season.

That said, there are a few underrated pieces on the Week 1 board; let's shine a light on them.

QB/TE Taysom Hill vs. Panthers (57% rostered, 10% starting)

I spent most of the summer fading the New Orleans offense. I don't trust Derek Carr; okay, no one does. I'm avoiding Alvin Kamara. I did draft shares of Chris Olave, but I know the risks I'm assuming there. And it's not just the skill players who make me nervous; the Saints also project to have a lousy offensive line.

But don't close the book too soon. Hill is ready to save the day.

It feels wrong to list Hill as a quarterback or a tight end, as he's not the traditional version of either. But he carries the TE tag in many fantasy leagues (including Yahoo of course), and you play with the rules in front of you. Hill has a good chance to become the goal-line back in New Orleans (remember, Kamara has just 10 touchdowns in his last 28 games) and he's a smart target for any fantasy teams that punted at tight end. Everyone wants to bomb the driver off the tee, but sometimes you have to hit a hybrid.

RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Saints (64% rostered, 12% starting)

Hubbard's fantasy value last year was more about opportunity than efficiency, although the state of the Carolina offense ruined the latter thing. But Hubbard is ready to thrive in 2024, opening the year as Carolina's clear featured back and likely to be boosted by a Dave Canales scheme.

Hubbard is capable of playing in all situations (note his juicy 88.6% catch rate last year) and the Saints present an ordinary defensive matchup for Sunday. Canales made Rachaad White a sneaky fantasy hero last year, and he can do something similar with Hubbard now. I'm surprised Hubbard is currently started in just 12% of Yahoo leagues.

WR DeMario Douglas at Bengals (16% rostered, 1% starting)

Full disclosure, I expect the Patriots to be the worst team in the NFL this year. Their projected win total is a modest 4.5, and I still consider that a no-doubt under. Tell me, where are the wins on this schedule.

But we need to keep an open mind with every NFL team for fantasy purposes, and I'm doing that with Douglas. He had 31 grabs in his seven starts as a rookie, which would project to 75 in a full season. That's useful in any format that incorporates PPR. Douglas is also in line for slot work this year, the quick-defining throws that every offense needs. There might not be a lot of right answers in Foxborough this year, but Douglas can be one of them.

RB Jaylen Wright vs. Jaguars (23% rostered, 0% starting)

At some point this season the fantasy football world is going to lose its collective mind over Wright. He's another speed merchant added to the Miami track team, and although he's an obvious backup to open the year, there's an easy route to relevance. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel wants to use multiple backs, so if either Raheem Mostert or De'Von Achane gets hurt, Wright becomes a plug-and-play fantasy option.

This is where we remind you that Mostert enters his age-32 season and Achane missed six games last year.

Wright is rostered in about a quarter of Yahoo leagues, which is far too low. His upside is through the roof. Did you note his 4.38 40-time before the draft? Did you see all those splash plays at Tennessee? I want you to beat the rush and add Wright to your roster now.