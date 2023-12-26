Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 17: Priority adds ahead of your championship matchup

If you find yourself in need of roster upgrades entering Championship Week, you're in the right place. We're offering a collection of priority fantasy football pickups, each of them available in at least 50% of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use. It's past time to empty the waiver wallet, so be sure to spend all remaining FAB resources this week. Let's go win this ring, people.

Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns (33% rostered)

On the one hand, Flacco has a pretty terrible matchup ahead against the Jets defense this week, so that's not ideal.

But on the other hand, he's basically Earth's hottest quarterback at the moment, routinely making superhero throws:

Joe Flacco has thrown for 165 yards. Amari Cooper has brought in 150 of them 😳



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/BWkhrH8QT6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 24, 2023

Sit this man at your own peril. Flacco is on an astonishing tear, stringing together three straight games with 300-plus yards and multiple TDs. He's put the ball in the air at least 42 times in each of his starts for the Browns, so he's been the exact opposite of a game-manager. Volume certainly isn't an issue.

If you enjoy a classic Revenge Game situation, Flacco is your guy this week. He and Amari Cooper are cooking at a Volek-Bennett level. Flacco is obviously gonna toss a pick or two (possibly three), but that's a small price to pay for 300-something yards and 2-3 scores.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (39%)

We won't give you a hard sell on Carr, because he's clearly a flawed quarterback who could implode at any moment. But he's also coming off three straight multi-touchdown games and he has a stellar matchup on deck with the Buccaneers. Tampa's defense ranks last against the pass, allowing 264.1 YPG and 7.6 yards per attempt. Carr has a respectable receiving corps at his disposal and he's competent enough to shred a vulnerable secondary. If you're attempting to stream your way to a title, Carr is a reasonable deep league play.

Another QB we cannot officially endorse, but who must be mentioned

Nick Mullens delivered a scandalously poor performance on Sunday while passing for 411 yards and two scores. He tossed four picks and fumbled twice and pretty clearly should not be guaranteed another start. Also, two of his top receivers were injured in the loss to Detroit, one as a direct result of a Mullens turnover. It seems like a bad idea (for both you and the Vikings) to roll with this man against Green Bay in the week ahead, but we should at least acknowledge his fantasy potential. Mullens can lead you on a dark, terrifying journey to 20-plus fantasy points.

Running backs

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (45%)

The Bears have maintained a spin-the-wheel arrangement in their backfield for most of the season, which has often felt like an attack on the fantasy community. On Sunday, the arrow landed on Herbert — and, per his usual, he was quite good. Herbert rushed for 112 yards and one score on 20 carries, adding one catch for nine yards on two targets. It was his second triple-digit rushing performance of the season and fourth of his career.

Herbert has actually been excellent when healthy, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 4.9 per touch this season. You might recall that he used to be everyone's favorite underutilized Chicago back until rookie Roschon Johnson arrived on the scene. Herbert is a decent bet to be the head of the Bears' RBBC this week against Atlanta, regardless of D'Onta Foreman's status. Don't leave him on the wire if you (or your opponent) has RB needs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (36%)

CEH should have probably been stashed by someone in your league following news that Jerick McKinnon (groin) had landed on IR. He was forced into a beefier-than-anticipated role on Monday when Isiah Pacheco left the game with a head injury, finishing with 48 scrimmage yards on seven touches. His best play was a miraculous tackle-shedding 32-yard gain on a screen that should have gone nowhere. Edwards-Helaire is a capable if not flashy runner, just a week removed from gaining 101 total yards against New England.

Kansas City hosts a user-friendly Bengals defense in Week 17, so CEH has a shot to be a difference-maker when you need one most.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (47% rostered)

Arthur Smith remained fully committed to his three-man backfield committee in Week 16, but at least two members of the trio are generally able to produce for fantasy purposes. Allgeier gained 88 yards on 10 touches against the Colts, delivering a 31-yard score along the way. The second-year back is averaging 12.6 touches per game, much to the dismay of the Bijanists.

Allgeier actually leads the Falcons in both red-zone carries (32) and attempts inside the 5-yard line (6), so he's a threat to cross the goal-line in any given week. He draws a challenging matchup with Chicago in Week 17, but his reliable workload and role give him deep-league appeal.

Various other RBs on the wire

Zamir White again served as the Raiders' primary runner in Week 16, with Josh Jacobs (quad) not yet ready to return. It seems more likely than not that Jacobs will make it back for the Colts matchup on Sunday, but White clearly belongs on rosters as Plan B.

Justice Hill has firmly reestablished himself as a key backfield weapon for the Ravens following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Keaton Mitchell. On a run-committed team, Hill deserves fantasy attention.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. made a pair of house calls for Washington while handling 11 touches and gaining 65 yards, steamrolling a few would-be tacklers in the process. But he was also in a walking boot following the game and his team is headed for a date with the Niners defense, which is sub-optimal.

Chase Brown was relatively quiet in Cincinnati's loss at Pittsburgh, totaling 24 yards on six touches. He's emerged as a dangerous supporting player in the team's offense recently, however, and a key weapon in the screen game. Brown has established himself as an explosive back with big-play potential, definitely deserving a spot in deep formats.

Jaleel McLaughlin severely out-gained Javonte Williams on Sunday night, converting 10 touches into 67 yards and looking like a guy who could torch the Chargers in Week 17 if given a similar workload.

Wide receivers and tight ends

K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (17%)

It was a ruinous week for the Vikings offense in terms of health, as both Jordan Addison (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (knee) exited with injuries against Detroit. In their absence, Osborn made plenty of noise, finishing with 95 yards and one spike on five receptions. Roughly half the yards were gained on this deep strike from Nick Mullens:

Mullens hits Osborn DEEP for 47 yards 😮‍💨



Osborn followed up with a TD to give the Vikings the lead.



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/guG8RB29UA — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 24, 2023

We've run this drill with Minnesota's receiving corps in previous seasons, of course. Osborn is a bankable vet who's traditionally responded well when volume finds him. He has 15 career scores to his credit, and, after Sunday's effort, he's topped 70 receiving yards in nine games over the past three years. With a YOLO quarterback like Mullens at the controls of the offense and additional opportunities headed Osborn's way, he's definitely on the radar in Week 17.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints (44%)

Shaheed tied his season-high with nine targets on Thursday night, catching five for 70 yards, with another long touchdown included. He's a burner who can get deep on any defense, in any given week:

Derek Carr throws a DIME to Rashid Shaheed for the TD 😮‍💨



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/J0qwDj3PSn — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 22, 2023

Shaheed is a high-ADOT receiver (14.9) who doesn't offer week-to-week consistency, but his big games can tilt a fantasy matchup. This is the sort of player you should embrace as a WR3 or flex. He's about to face a Tampa Bay pass defense that's been roasted throughout the season, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

If you're chasing upside in your title matchup (which is generally the right approach), Shaheed deserves a look.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers (19%)

Kraft is almost certainly the best of your league's un-rostered tight ends. As soon as his services were needed in relief of the injured Luke Musgrave, he was clearly ready to roll. In recent weeks, opportunities have begun to flow his way — a reflection of both his obvious talent and the current injury situation in Green Bay's receiving corps.

On Sunday, Kraft hauled in four balls for 60 yards on six targets, with his usual after-the-catch heroics. It would probably be for the best if he didn't attempt to hurdle everyone, but that particular quirk makes him a fun watch. Kraft has reached 50 receiving yards in three straight games, so he might just be the rare tight end with a respectable floor.

Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams (10%)

Robinson's late-season surge has been a wild surprise, but we shouldn't dismiss it as a fluke. He rarely comes off the field for the Rams at this point, playing over 90% of the snaps in each of his last two games. He caught another six balls for 82 yards and one score in Thursday's win, which gives him 15 receptions for 260 total yards and four TDs over the past month. Robinson has leapfrogged Tutu Atwell in the Rams' receiving hierarchy and has obviously earned the trust of his quarterback.

Matthew Stafford has been terrific in recent weeks — he has 14 TD passes and just one pick in his last five games — and the heater isn't likely to end in Week 17 against the Giants. Robinson finds himself in another fantastic spot. New York's defense has been generous to opposing wideouts all year, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position.

Other priority WRs and TEs

Demario Douglas remained useful for PPR purposes, catching five passes for 74 yards on eight chances in the Patriots' win at Denver on Sunday night. He's a decent bet for five or more receptions at Buffalo in Week 17.

Jameson Williams has drawn 13 targets over his last two games, hauling in nine for 90 yards while functioning as something more than a pure deep threat. He's also seen two of his highest snap totals over the past two weeks, a promising development.

Marvin Mims Jr. resurfaced on Sunday with three grabs for 63 yards, his most substantial receiving usage since September. If Courtland Sutton (concussion) remains sidelined in Week 17, the Broncos will have no choice but to keep Mims involved.

Volume comes and goes for Justin Watson, but he's reached the end zone three times in Kansas City's last three games. Watson drew six targets in Monday's loss, hauling in his team's lone touchdown reception. The Chiefs offense can be a rough watch, but they're headed into a get-right game against Cincinnati.

Gerald Everett has been targeted eight times in each of LA's last three games, surviving (if not actually thriving in) the Easton Stick era. He's headed into a matchup with a Denver defense that's allowed the most touchdowns (10) and second-most receiving yards (1,003) to opposing tight ends.

Chigoziem Okonkwo caught all six of his targets on Sunday, finishing with a season-high 63 yards and snagging the fourth TD pass of Derrick Henry's career. We can't recommend getting too aggressive in pursuit of any Titans pass-catchers, but Okonkwo is a fair flier at a treacherous position.

Defense/Special Teams

Chicago Bears (32%)

Chicago's defense received a significant mid-season upgrade with the acquisition of Montez Sweat, a mauler who's now up to 12.5 sacks on the year and 6.0 since joining the Bears. In recent weeks, this D has been extremely useful for fantasy purposes, delivering 14 takeaways and 17 sacks over their last six games. With Atlanta up next on the schedule, Chicago gets another date with a sketchy, scattershot QB. It's clearly a favorable setup for a group that's been unexpectedly helpful.

Las Vegas Raiders (13%)

This defense just can't stop scoring touchdowns. It's shocking. The Raiders have been viciously opportunistic of late, delivering multiple scores against both the Chargers and Chiefs. After an impressive performance in the win at KC, we can certainly trust Maxx Crosby and friends at Indianapolis in Championship Week.