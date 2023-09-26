Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: WRs

If you needed any further proof that Davante Adams was, well, QB-proof — and that we severely undermined him this past fantasy football draft season — then look no further than his Week 3 performance.

Adams went off, catching 13 of 20 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Even when his quarterback did him no favors with ill-angled throws, Adams was there inhaling pretty much everything catchable.

Let's see how he answers that performance when he and the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Check out where Adams lands in our WR rankings for Week 4:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 4 fantasy WR leaderboard?