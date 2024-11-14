Fantasy Football Week 11 WR matchups to exploit: It's Tank Dell's time to shine

Dominate your fantasy football leagues in Week 11 by targeting these favorable matchups.

Tank Dell vs. DAL

Dell finds himself in a beneficial matchup this weekend against the Cowboys. Believe it or not, Dallas allows the second most receiving yards per play this season according to NFL Pro. This is a bottom-10 Cowboys secondary and in four similar matchups against bottom-10 secondaries this season, Dell averages 14.9 fantasy points per game.

Now Nico Collins is trending to play in Week 11. This should, and likely will, lower the target share of Dell in Week 11. But I don’t expect it to be too detrimental for him. He averaged 14.6 points in 10 games with Collins last season and often outproduced Collins on a weekly basis in 2023. The volume might drop this week but expect less defensive attention to go Dell’s way with Collins back in the lineup. Continue to start Dell; he’s a top-24 receiver this week.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. BUF

Hopkins is coming off a down week against the Broncos where he produced just 56 scoreless yards on four receptions. This was a big dropoff from his Week 9 breakout performance of 86 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs. But don’t be too concerned by this Week 10 dud. Hopkins was facing a strong Denver secondary led by standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Hopkins plays most of his snaps on the outside, which is primarily where Surtain lines up.

Expect a bounce-back performance for Hopkins this week. He'll take on the Bills, who rank 22nd in coverage this season according to PFF. Buffalo allowed 70+ receiving yards to three different Colts receivers last week. Hopkins should become a priority target once again for Patrick Mahomes this week in a softer matchup. Start Hopkins with confidence in Week 11.

Jauan Jennings vs. SEA

Jennings is coming off one of the best games of his career. In Week 10, Jennings played the Brandon Aiyuk role in the 49ers offense for the first time this season. This resulted in a nine-catch game for 93 yards on a team-high 11 targets. Jennings looked great on film, winning often at the line of scrimmage and downfield. He was operating as the 49ers' true No. 1 receiver in this game, ahead of Deebo Samuel.

This week Jennings finds himself in a beneficial matchup against the Seahawks. Now, he produced just three catches for 27 yards against the Seahawks in Week 6, but he was playing a different role in that game with Brandon Aiyuk active. Expect Jennings to continue to operate as the 49ers' X receiver on the outside, an important role in the Kyle Shanahan-led offense. Seattle has been below average in coverage this season according to PFF, ranking 17th in total team coverage. Fire up Jennings in your lineups this week.

Cedric Tillman vs. NO

Tillman exits his bye week and walks into a strong matchup. He’ll take on a Saints secondary that no longer has star cornerback Marshon Lattimore on their roster. New Orleans allowed 306 passing yards to Kirk Cousins and the Falcons last week in their first game without Lattimore. Both Drake London and Darnell Mooney topped 90 receiving yards in this contest. Now, it’s Jameis Winston’s turn to attack this secondary.

Tillman comes into this strong Week 11 matchup red-hot. He’s earned at least 16 fantasy points in three straight games and has averaged 10 targets per game with Winston as his QB. Tillman leads the Browns with a 24% target share since Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills. He has a great combination of size at 213 pounds and speed that has paired well with Winston in the past. Tillman is a weekly must-start in any matchup moving forward but especially this week against a compromised Saints secondary.

Jameson Williams vs. JAX

Williams returned from his suspension in Week 10 and produced three catches for 53 yards. This performance wasn’t anything too exciting, but he did quietly earn a 22% target share in this game which was his best usage in a game since Week 2. The result was just 6.8 fantasy points, but the usage was encouraging in his first game back against a top 10 Texans secondary.

This week Williams gets a much better matchup in the Jaguars. Jacksonville allows a whopping 7.2 receiving yards per play, the most in the league according to NFL Pro. The Jaguars allow plenty of explosive plays on defense this season, which is a great setup for Williams' skill set. Despite missing the past two games, Williams still ranks top 10 in explosive plays this season according to Player Profiler. This matchup sets up nicely for Williams to create one to two big plays. You can FLEX him this week.