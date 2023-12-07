Fantasy Football: Ranking RB playoff strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams

With most fantasy leagues starting their playoffs in Week 15, we’re getting the jump on things by taking a peek ahead to what running back schedules are looking like during those important three weeks.

If you’re playing for championships in Week 18, please immediately petition your commissioner for a Week 17 title game next season. You’ll know why in a little more than a month.

Here’s a look at the fantasy playoff schedules, ranked 1-32, with quick analysis on each. While this is somewhat subjective, I’ll be taking into account the primary running back — or tandems in certain cases — and the opponents they’ll be facing. Some running backs will be in smash spots, or still be highly ranked because talent in some cases supersedes matchup. For the best players, I like to use an analogy inspired by Hall of Famer Derek Jeter — baseball? But this is football.

Hear me out.

Jeter hit .310 in his 20 seasons in the big leagues. In 158 postseason games, close to a full Major League season, Jeter hit .308. So, against the best pitchers in the biggest moments, Jeter displayed his usual greatness. There are players whom, because of their talent, fantasy managers need not worry about, even in tough matchups. Just play the player and whatever happens, happens.

In fact, our first player on this list fits the Jeter comparison perfectly.

If you’re on the cusp of making the playoffs, this is to whet the appetite for fantasy managers looking for even more incentive to win and get in. And for those cruising in first place with a Week 15 bye, well, we’re all envious.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: at ARI, BAL, at WAS

If there is one running back who is matchup-proof, it’s McCaffrey. With 1,461 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns, he has already gashed two of the best defenses in the NFL in Dallas (88 yards and a touchdown) and the Eagles (133 yards and a score). The Cardinals are allowing 153.2 rushing yards since Week 9, third most in the league. The Ravens (107.0) and Commanders (108.2) are in the middle in rushing yards allowed per game.

In the end, this is Run CMC, who has more than 20 fantasy points in eight of 12 games. Enjoy having him this time of year.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: NYG, LAR, at TB

Since Week 4, excluding their bye in Week 11, Kamara is fourth in rushing attempts (133) and tops in targets (69), according to Fantasy Points Data. The Buccaneers matchup can be tough, but this is the elite workload that you want in a running back.

3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: WAS, NO, at NYG

Just like we predicted back in early August, Williams would be the lead back on the Rams and putting up 19.8 fantasy points per game (third in the league). With 316 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in his first two games back from injury, the Rams are riding this workhorse back. The Saints and Giants have allowed the most rushing yards since Week 9, and the Commanders got run over by the Cowboys and Dolphins. Williams may be the waiver wire pickup of the year.

4. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: BAL, at TB, CAR

Etienne is sixth in both running back snap share (75.1%) and targets (52) this season. He’s a big reason fantasy teams are in the playoffs. The first two playoff weeks will be tough before a smash spot in championship week. League-winner alert.

5. D’Andre Swift (and maybe Kenneth Gainwell), Philadelphia Eagles: at SEA, NYG, ARI

This is a dream schedule. All three defenses are in the bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. If Swift is healthy, the Eagles should ride him. Gainwell might get some garbage-time carries, as at least the latter two games can become blowouts.

6. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: at NE, LV, CIN

Fantasy managers who took a chance on Pacheco are smiling from high up in the standings. You’re starting him every week, though the Patriots game is the toughest of all. But Bill Belichick will scheme to shut down Patrick Mahomes, not the running game. Let's just hope the shoulder ailment currently plaguing Pacheco isn't too serious.

7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: at LV, BUF, at DEN

Our guy Ekeler is set up to close the season on a high note, especially against the Raiders and Broncos. Special note, the Chargers usually lay eggs in Denver. The Bills have given up receiving yardage to running backs of late.

8. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, Detroit Lions: DEN, at MIN, at DAL

The Gibbs-Montgomery duo is a must-start every week, as they’ve combined for 460 scrimmage yards the past three weeks. The Broncos aren’t offering resistance against running backs, while that matchup with the Cowboys championship week could be a shootout.

9. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: NYJ, DAL, at BAL

The Dolphins will be running out their two-headed RB monster as long as they're healthy (please stay healthy, Achane). The Cowboys and Ravens are top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. Miami is playing for playoff seeding, so how they deploy these two could be similar to Week 13: 32 total touches. Here's hoping that Week 17 game in Baltimore resembles the 42-38 points fiesta in Week 2 last year.

10. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: at CAR, IND, at CHI

The rookie is getting the rock between 19 and 23 times the past three games. The Panthers and Colts matchups are fantastic, though traveling to what could be frigid Soldier Field on New Year’s Eve with the fantasy title in the balance could be tough for a dome team.

11. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: LAC, at KC, at IND

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce has leaned into the running game, as Jacobs has 20-plus carries in three of the last four games. He also posted 139 total yards against the Chargers earlier this season. This kind of volume is rare. No way you’re sitting him.

12. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: at NO, at PHI, LAR

The Saints are giving up 162.8 rushing yards since Week 9, so Barkley needs to be started everywhere. Since his amazing 36-carry game in Week 8, Barkley has registered between 13 and 19 touches in four games since. Barkley’s a must-start weekly, even against the Eagles's No. 1 defense vs. RBs.

13. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: at GB, JAC, NO

The RB6 on the season, White is third in the league with 386 receiving yards. The Jaguars matchup is the only one that gives pause, as the Saints have fallen apart against the run of late. That could be a fun NFC South showdown with the division title in the balance.

14. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: at BUF, at MIA, DET

With Pollard finding the end zone in three straight games, he’s surging at the right time. All three of these teams will look to pass on the Cowboys, so if they’re shootouts, Pollard may have to become a factor in the passing game. He’s 42-248 via the air, so he should see some targets.

15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals: MIN, at PIT, at KC

Mixon is clearly the lead back, as his snap share of 72.8% is seventh in the league, though the 9-61-0 line by rookie Chase Brown against Jacksonville in Week 13 is curious. This schedule is tough, as the Vikings and Chiefs are solid against running backs and the Steelers will make it a barroom brawl.

16, James Cook, Buffalo Bills: DAL, at LAC, NE

Cook’s opportunities have increased the past two games under new OC Joe Brady, with 20 and 22 touches, respectively, before the bye week. The volume will need to continue against tough defenses in the Cowboys and Patriots.

17. Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: PIT, at ATL, LV

Taylor’s not on IR, but his absence has been estimated to be anywhere from two to five weeks. The latter figure is through championship week. Count on Moss carrying the load like he did last week (21 touches). That Raiders matchup in Week 17 is so tantalizing.

18. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers: at IND, CIN, at SEA

The snaps are divided almost in half between this Steelers pair, and Warren is still the only threat in the passing game. All of these matchups are arrows up. Both these backs are startable, as they’re each getting touches in the teens weekly.

19. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: HOU, SEA, HOU

Before the season, the double dip against the Texans looked like a smash spot. Not anymore, as Houston is allowing just 73.6 rushing yards per game to running backs. Still, it’s King Henry. Get him in the lineup — with 197 carries he’s fourth in the league.

20. Keaton Mitchell and Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens: at JAC, at SF, MIA

Mitchell turning 11 touches into 89 yards before the bye is intriguing, though the Dolphins and 49ers are top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed and the Jaguars give up just 65 rushing yards to running backs.

21. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers: TB, at CAR, at MIN

The revitalized Packers offense may get Jones back for the stretch run after an injury-riddled season. Dillon has done well as a solo act, with 178 total yards against two good run defenses in Detroit and Kansas City. If they’re dividing carries at the end, Jones may be the only player startable against the Vikings.

22. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos: at DET, at NE, LAC

Since Gibbs-Montgomery blitzed the Chargers for 228 total yards in Week 10, no running back has produced more than the 89 yards by Keaton Mitchell against them. Williams is getting between 13 and 25 touches the past four weeks. Volume will need to get him by, because these defenses have been tough on running backs.

23. Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots: Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills

Elliott turned back the clock after Rhamondre Stevenson went out with an ankle injury, turning 21 touches into 94 yards in Week 13. The Pats need to lean into the run, especially in favorable matchups against the Broncos and Bills.

24. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: ATL, GB, at JAC

A stat line of 25-104-2 in Week 13 is something that cannot be ignored. Even if Hubbard is indeed the leader of the pack, those matchups with the Falcons and Jaguars are tough. And if the Packers keep rolling, game script could take Hubbard out of the mix. Proceed with caution.

25. Breece Hall, New York Jets: at MIA, WAS, at CLE

In a lost season, Hall is getting the number of targets that usually are good for fantasy running backs — 17 targets the past two games –—but that’s translated to just 53 total receiving yards. For the games against the Dolphins and Browns, fantasy managers wouldn’t be blamed for sitting him.

26 Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings: at CIN, DET, GB

It’s hard to picture Mattison being a starter on a fantasy playoff roster as anything more than a flex play. Does he lose carries to Ty Chandler? Mattison’s snap-share advantage over Chandler was just 58.8% to 31.4% before their bye. The Bengals and Packers are plus matchups.

27. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns: CHI, at HOU, NYJ

Ford had 13 and 12 touches, respectively, the past two games, which is concerning for fantasy managers wanting him to bear a heavier workload. Kareem Hunt has a similar number. Unless Ford gets more touches, this may be a backfield to avoid in the playoffs, except maybe the Jets game.

28. Zach Charbonnet/Kenneth Walker Seahawks: PHI, at TEN, PIT

Both these running backs are battling injuries, so they may be less than 100% against the Eagles’ No. 1 defense vs. RBs and the Titans, who aren’t as solid as the last couple of years, but still good.

29. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders: at LAR, at NYJ, SF

Robinson’s hamstring injury may not be fully healed by the time the Rams come to the nation’s capital. Antonio Gibson needs to be rostered. That 49ers game in championship week, ugh! No bueno. Allowing a league-low 56.5 rushing yards to running backs, Robinson may be a sit with the title on the line.

30. Khalil Herbert/D’Onta Foreman/Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears: at CLE, ARI, ATL

Does Johnson carry over the 15 touches he received Week 12? Does Foreman take back the lead role he had Weeks 9 and 10? Does Herbert throw things back to the early season, when he was the top dog? Watch the touch distribution in Week 14, though the Cleveland and Atlanta matchups are tough.

31. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals: SF, at CHI, at PHI

Conner got some redemption in Pittsburgh this week, but this trio of defenses are all top-notch against running backs. Game script against the 49ers and Eagles could go the wrong way for Conner quickly.

32. Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans: at TEN, CLE, TEN

With C.J. Stroud taking aim twice at a Titans defense that just got blitzed by Gardner Minshew for 312 yards last week, the running game might be ignored. Singletary and Pierce might split the few remaining carries, which makes these two largely unstartable unless either takes over the lead role.