Fantasy Football Week 14: Emerging Jonathan Mingo among sleeper picks

Week 13 was largely forgettable for the Sleeper Page. Curtis Samuel was solid, but he was a single, not a home run. The other field players were misses, though we did suggest getting out ahead of the New Orleans and Green Bay D/ST units for future use. Those teams have ideal matchups coming for the fantasy playoffs, and their roster tags rose significantly this week. It pays to be proactive.

Let's see what under-appreciated assets we can find this week. Everyone recommended will be rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

WR Elijah Moore vs. Jaguars (48% rostered)

I'm surprised Moore didn't push past the 50% tag during the waiver period, but here we are; he's still a juicy sleeper. So let's push play.

Maybe some scoffed when the Browns looked to Joe Flacco last week, just a few weeks shy of his 39th birthday. But Flacco has the arm strength and nerve needed to push the ball downfield, and it led to an active game for Moore (4-83-0, 12 targets). Sure, there were missed opportunities, too; Moore had a bushel of air yards that didn't come to fruition. But the aim to establish Moore in the deep regions of the field was there, and it's going to stay as the Browns attack a struggling Jacksonville secondary that was just carved up by Jake Browning.

Moore's target share could also rise, depending on the game-day status of Amari Cooper (concussion).

TE Isaiah Likely vs. Rams (48% rostered)

It was a gut punch to lose Mark Andrews two weeks back, but at least the Ravens have a reasonable replacement in Likely. The second-year tight end was involved plenty against the Chargers, running a route on 82.4% of dropbacks and catching four passes for 40 yards. The production numbers could swell in Week 14, against a Rams defense that's the third-worst when it comes to marking opposing tight ends. I also suspect this could be an active game for emerging RB Keaton Mitchell; had he been under the 50% tag (he's an eyelash over), he'd have his own dedicated entry here.

RB Roschon Johnson vs. Lions (26% rostered)

The last time we saw the Bears, Johnson was the preferred back, collecting 15 touches compared to just eight for Khalil Herbert. Chicago may get D'Onta Foreman back this week, and a three-headed backfield would be a fantasy mess, especially when you add mobile Justin Fields at quarterback, another mouth to feed on the ground. The Johnson recommendation here may make more sense as a stash-and-hope play, not an immediate start.

Just be mindful that Johnson has the best rushing efficiency and yards per catch among the three Chicago backs, and he's proven worthy as a pass-protector. Anytime the Bears are chasing the game — and that's common with 4-8 teams — Johnson has a plausible path to playing time. There's some latent upside here.

TE Cade Otton at Falcons (38% rostered)

Bagels are delicious for breakfast, but they don't taste well on game day. Otton put up a bagel in Week 14; no catches, no targets. But maybe some of that was matchup-related, as the Panthers have been curiously stout defending the seam this year. Only five teams have been stingier against the tight end.

Otton didn't produce, sure, but he was on the field plenty, as he always is — he played all of the Tampa Bay snaps and ran a route on every passing down. And this week the matchup plays nicely, as the Falcons are the sixth-friendliest defense for tight-end scoring. Otton got them for five catches back in Week 7, and I suspect he'll easily beat his props this week.

QB Joshua Dobbs vs. Raiders (48% rostered)

Dobbs put up a stinker in his last game, a four-interception mess against the Bears. He didn't even make it to double-digit fantasy points, with all of America watching on a Monday night. A bunch of Week 12 Bad Beats included Dobbs as part of the script.

The Vikings hinted at a possible quarterback change but didn't push the button. Dobbs is still the starter, albeit on a shorter leash, and he gets superstar Justin Jefferson back for Week 14. The Raiders defense gets high marks for its compete level, especially under interim coach Antonio Pierce, but it's still a plus matchup. Las Vegas slots 23rd in defensive DVOA. Add some Dobbs rushing juice to the mix, and he's back in play as an upside streamer.

WR Parker Washington at Browns (4% rostered)

If we're going to dial up Dobbs for this column, maybe there's space for Washington too, his cousin. Washington was pressed into slot duty Monday after Christian Kirk got hurt, and he looked the part: 6-61-1 receiving. Another Penn State receiver makes good.

The Browns aren't a fun matchup, but they do tend to funnel production to the slot. And if the Jaguars start backup QB C.J. Beathard, perhaps that helps Washington — often non-starters show a connection when promoted because they're been running reps together in practice.

WR Jonathan Mingo at Saints (16% rostered)

You'll have to squint to see the case on this one. Mingo doesn't have a touchdown all year. The Panthers are sitting on one win, they have a shaky ownership situation and Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud already looks like a historical gaffe. Carolina is nowhere close to real-life relevance.

But it's common to see rookie receivers start to improve in the latter stages of their debut seasons, and that's been the Mingo story. He had a possible 4-60-0 game in the final Frank Reich week, and the new coaching staff prioritized Mingo against the Buccaneers in Week 13: 10 targets and a 6-69-0 return.

The upcoming schedule has a lot of red on it — Saints, Falcons, Packers, tricky matchups all. But Mingo might be ready to spread his wings as Carolina's most dynamic wideout, and there is a plus Jacksonville draw in Week 17.

Even if you're not looking to start Mingo this week, this might be a case where you're jumping the line by a week or two.