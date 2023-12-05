Fantasy Football Week 14 Running Back Rankings

With Derek Carr set to miss time with a multitude of injuries, Jameis Winston will take over at signal-caller for the Saints.

But is that good news or bad news for Alvin Kamara?

On the one hand, you would think the Saints would want to lean on their star running back with their starting quarterback out. But on the other, Winston — with his to-hell-with-it passing reputation — has never been much for check-downs.

Fantasy managers will have to hope for the best with this one.

Check out where Kamara lands in our RB rankings for Week 14:

