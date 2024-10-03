Fantasy Football Week 5 matchups to exploit: All systems go for these young WRs!

Dominate your fantasy football leagues with these favorable Week 5 matchups.

Rome Odunze vs. CAR

Odunze is coming off a poor game where he had just one catch for 10 yards in Week 4 against the Rams. But this wasn’t his fault. The Bears' passing offense struggled because of their offensive line. Caleb Williams had no time to throw, resulting in no Bears receiver topping 25 yards in Week 4.

But this week is the perfect bounce-back spot for Odunze. He'll face the Panthers, who rank 31st in pass rush through four games according to PFF. Williams should have plenty of time to throw and Carolina allows the sixth-most passing yards per play according to NFL Pro.

One more thing: Keenan Allen returned from injury last week but Odunze still played ahead of him in the majority of two WR sets. Start Odunze this week.

Brian Thomas Jr. vs. IND

Thomas Jr. quietly ranks 12th in efficiency this season as a rookie. Thomas has earned at least 10 fantasy points in three of four games this year and has two top 20 finishes during this stretch. This is impressive considering that Trevor Lawrence is struggling. Lawrence ranks 32nd in the NFL in completion percentage, completing just 53% of his passes; only Anthony Richardson has been worse.

Thomas has produced despite this poor QB play, and now, he gets a great matchup. He’ll face the Colts who have allowed opposing No. 1 outside receivers to average 100.5 yards per game this season. George Pickens just produced 119 yards last week against Indy. Start Thomas in Week 5.

Dontayvion Wicks vs. LAR

Wicks will see an expanded role in Week 5 with Christian Watson out. In Week 4, once Watson left with an injury, Wicks led the Packers with a 25% target share. Overall, he saw a team-high 13 targets and turned this into a 78-yard, two-touchdown performance. Wicks was clearly a priority target for Jordan Love in Week 4.

According to Jacob Gibbs, Wicks ranks fifth in fantasy points per route run since the start of 2023. He's a talented receiver who will now see more snaps in a strong Week 5 matchup against the Rams, who allow the most passing yards per play this season. Three different receivers have totaled 130+ yards against L.A. this season. You can start Wicks with confidence this week.

Josh Downs vs. JAX

Downs is coming off the second-best game of his career where he a team-high nine targets, turning those into eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. He's now played in two games this year and led the Colts in target share both times. There were reports during the summer that Downs looked like the Colts' best offensive player in training camp; those reports have come to life in the past two weeks.

In Week 5, Downs will have a strong matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville allows the second most passing yards per game and just gave up 345 yards and two TDs to C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Whether it’s Joe Flacco or Anthony Richardson at quarterback, Downs is a player you can start this week.

Najee Harris vs. DAL

Harris was bad last week; he earned just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries. But this needs more context because the Steelers were without three starting linemen. Not only that, but Harris entered Week 4 with an injury. His production was bad on the ground, but this context is needed.

Fast-forward to this week as Harris takes on the Cowboys. This is a strong matchup at home. Dallas allows the second-highest EPA per rush attempt this season according to NFL Pro. Harris is earning 20 opportunities per game this season. He's struggled with efficiency, but the usage is too good to ignore, especially during the fantasy bye weeks.

Start Harris, who may see a larger workload if Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson don’t play in Week 5 due to injury.

Jerome Ford vs. WAS

Ford had a quietly good game in Week 4. He turned 17 touches into 85 yards and 12 fantasy points. In this game, Ford played 77% of the snaps and handled 71% of the backfield carries. He’s been solid as a rusher this year, but it’s his receiving usage that’s made him viable each week. Ford ranks third in RB targets, averaging five per game.

This week is another good matchup for Ford. He’ll face the Commanders who allow the second most rushing yards per play. Last week, Washington allowed 113 total yards and a TD to James Conner. Ford is a start this week.